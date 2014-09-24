The Bad 8-Bit Video Game Version Of ‘The Matrix’ Actually Looks Kind Of Amazing

If The Matrix had come out during the early ’90s instead of the late ’90s, you just know Acclaim, LJN or some other hacky developer would have been all over it. Well, the guys at CineFix are great at replicating the look and feel of iffy late ’80s/early ’90s licensed video games, and their 8-bit version of The Matrix looks, well, kind of great actually. Better than the actual Matrix games we got.

Check it out below…

I’d say Cinefix should tackle the sequels now, but I suppose 8-bit The Matrix Reloaded would just be five minutes of dialog boxes.

Via Gizmodo

