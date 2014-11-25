The Full ‘Dark Souls II’ Saga Is Coming To Destroy PS4 And Xbox One Owners In 2015

11.25.14

Well, I think we all saw this one coming – Dark Souls II was already a gorgeous game on the Xbox 360 and PS3, and it continues to sell steadily to this day, so it’s hardly a shock to hear it’s the next game up for a current-gen remastering.

You know the drill — Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin will contain all the Dark Souls II DLC and updated, higher resolution graphics. It will also feature new events, deadlier enemies, rebalanced difficulty (which probably means it’s even harder knowing Dark Souls) and a higher maximum number of players for online play. Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin will also be available on Xbox 360 and PS3, but the better graphics and the greater number of online players are exclusive to current-gen.

Check out a current-gen trailer below…

The updated Dark Souls II hits April 7th, only two weeks after From Software’s real, from the ground up current-gen project, Bloodborne. Odd scheduling choice.

Via Playstation Blog

