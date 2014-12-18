The Highs And Lows Of Geek Culture 2014

Of course, 2014 wasn’t entirely a geek paradise – as always, there were the embarrassing outbursts from the community and very legitimate reasons for nerdrage. Here are the highs, and a few of the lows of geek culture in 2014…
High: B-Team Superheroes Shine on the Silver Screen
Comic fans have been able to watch the giants of the superhero genre on movie screens for some time, and that’s great, but most true comic nerds have a personal list of obscure heroes they want to see in movies even more than the Batmans and Spider-Mans of the world. 2014 was the first year the B-team really got to step up, and they took advantage of the opportunity with Guardians of the Galaxy and Big Hero 6 scoring big at the box office and with critics, and names like John Constantine making solid debuts on TV. The trend doesn’t look to end anytime soon either, with Marvel and Warner Bros. announcing Suicide Squad, Inhumans, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and more semi-obscure characters and teams will be getting movies in the coming years.
Low: A-Team Superheroes Wear Out Their Welcome
Unfortunately, while the scrappy, lesser known heroes have been kicking ass, the old standbys have been starting to look a bit creaky. Captain America: The Winter Soldier was a convoluted mess, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a Batman & Robin-esque clown show and the less said about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the better. Things don’t look to be getting any better in the future either, as movies like The Fantastic Four and Superman V Batman: Dawn of Justice sound iffy at best. Hollywood just doesn’t seem to be able to make a good superhero movie that isn’t an origin story.
High: Batman Eternal Pulls Off The Weekly Comics Thing
I’ve never been a big fan of the weekly comics thing. The series always end up feeling like so much filler, and never end up having the promised impact. The exception to this has been this year’s Batman Eternal, which has gradually been transforming the Bat-universe in some pretty significant ways. The Gotham that’s emerged from Batman Eternal feels fresher, younger and full of new possibilities, which is not an easy thing to do when you’re working with a 75-year-old franchise. Aside from all that, Batman Eternal may be the first 52-style comic to really tell a cohesive entertaining story on a week-to-week basis. Another in a series of huge accomplishments for Scott Snyder as lead Batman writer.
Low: Gotham Makes Batman’s Hometown Boring
I think we all knew Gotham wouldn’t be the gritty, live-action Batman TV show we’ve been waiting for all our lives, but man, it still fell well short of my very curtailed expectations. Stupid characters, a wildly inconsistent tone, constant “these characters will totally do something interesting someday” winks and general lack of purpose hobble what wasn’t a great idea in the first place. Granted, Alfred is pretty badass, because Alfred is always pretty badass, and the show is doing well in the ratings, but then a lot of crap does well in the ratings. Gotham somehow manages to make me embarrassed to like Batman without actually containing Batman.
I almost stopped reading at the Captain America: The Winter Soldier was a convoluted mess (and I would really like Nathan Birch to back up his comment with an explanation as to why he believes that), but thought I’d persevere and see what else would come across as stupid.
Luckily nothing was THAT bad, but Gotham has its moments (Penguin and Harvey Bullock mostly) and Batman v Superman is looking like a great idea that could actually be fully realised.
Again, Nathan; please back up your “convoluted mess” line.
Ah, how did I know that one line about The Winter Soldier would be the one thing everyone fixates on? Yeah, I hated the movie. Hated it. It’s plot was absolutely nonsensical, which can be okay for a superhero movie, but not one as self-serious as Winter Soldier.
@Nate Birch Can you elaborate? Im assuming you mean the part where Hydra was working covertly the entire time. I just want to be sure.
Winter Soldier is easily in the top 3 best MCU flicks.
Gotham has transformed beautifully. Its so fun to watch now.
You did bring up a super good point about patches. So many games released half-baked this year. I don’t buy anything full priced or even within it’s first year of release unless Nintendo makes it. Love them of hate them, you can’t deny the big N makes games that are playable on Day 1.
Cap 2 was the best marvel movie to date prior to GotG. Constantine is a complete disappointment.
My feelings exactly. Cap2 and Guardians are huge homeruns for Marvel in my opinion.
And Constantine is a massive letdown. It should not feel like a Supernatural ripoff, but it does. It’s just so generic and the guy playing Constantine looks like he’s wearing Constantine cosplay and not real wardrobe. Anyway, I’m glad to hear it’s improving.
Iron Man seems to get honorary status as “one of the best Marvel movies” just because it changed the game and started the franchise, but the climax of that movie was so weak. It just isn’t as complete or amazing as a fair amount of the ones that came after it.
@leave1942 exactly, as much as people should love the dude, that was a weak ending. perhaps just compared to the awesomeness of the rest of the film. IM3 has similar problems due to good (if not a bit odd) movie/poor ending.
The climaxes of all the Marvel movies are weak. The first two thirds are always fun with lots of great character moments and then they get to the point where they have to SAVE THE WORLD in an EPIC BATTLE and it just gets repetitive.
Aside from how wrong the Captain America 2 analysis is, Batman as DC’s best comic? It’s been a few years since that’s been true. It’s not even the best Batbook – that’s Batman & Robin.
there’s no way Batman & Robin even comes close to Synder’s Batman run thus far. however, the weekly Batman: Eternal series has been a big letdown.
I’ve actually really been enjoying Batman: Eternal (yay, Spoiler is back!), and I’d say B&M and Batman main book are on pretty even footing. New Batgirl and Gotham Academy have a lot of promise, too, and I will read anything with Dick Grayson in it, so I’m enjoying Grayson.
@dirtynouveau The only thing I’ve liked from the main Batman book in the New 52 has been the Court of Owls, everything else has left me pretty numb. The Joker is back again once more! Now here’s 20 fucking issues of an OK Riddler story.
@TheAggroCraig the only storyline of his thus far that i was “meh” about was that one, the Zero Year / Riddler one. other than that, he’s been hitting everything out of the ballpark.
I give cap 2 a high meh in the hero world, but guardians went above and beyond kicking its butt. Arguably the best of the marvel movies to date bringing a new part of the universe most have never seen and did a good job bringing it to a wide audience.
Gamergate? I was more hyped about being pro gamergate in the beginning, but I feel like the damage has been done. Not to the women who were harassed, but to the gaming media that seeked to villainize its readers. I liked Liana Kerzner’s take on it where she pointed out how gamers are a sub culture of society that feels bullied and ostracized by society already and that their main issue from Gamergate was that they didn’t like how that was continuing to exist within their sub culture because the journalists who were suppose to support their community refused to embrace it.
Batman: Eternal being GOOD but Gotham being BAD? wtf? why is this guy writing articles? Eternal has been such a letdown, and Gotham has been surprisingly pretty good.
also, I love when people make judgments about movies that don’t even have trailers out yet, let alone are anywhere close to being finished. “Batman V Superman sounds iffy at best.” wtf are you TALKING about?? you have NO idea what the movie is going to be like. personally I think the idea of an on-screen Batman and Superman kicking the shit out of each other sounds brilliant, no matter how you feel about Zack Snyder or Ben Affleck, or even Man Of Steel. your blog writing credibility is iffy at best.
When did The Woods go from Boom studios to Image? If you are going to write shit, at least fact check it.
Yes us in the nerd world had a good year but next year and the year after are where we will truly shine because of Star Wars, Batman vs Superman, Avengers 2 and everything else in between.
I hate to sound like PK, but, next year is going to be either nirvana or a year where self-loathing and self-reflection kicks in and we just want to watch the world burn because these films fail to live up to the hype.
I disagree that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was a convoluted mess. I think they did a great job in making characters and events from the 1st movie matter more than I thought, and it had far-reaching effects (Agents of SHIELD has been GREAT ever since, and Age of Ultron will surely be affected).
Also, Gotham is weird fun, and that city is far from boring.
Today I learned that if you don’t like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, you lose all credibility in anything you write. I liked the movie, but the dude is entitled to an opinion.
He is entitled to his opinion, and I agree with some of his stuff on this list. However, we are also entitled to express our disagreement with his opinion.
I agree with both of you, my frustration stems from the concept “Here are the highs, and a few of the lows of geek culture in 2014…” sounding more like definitive summary than one man’s minority opinion.
Yes, you are. I just didn’t know that in the formula of nerd list credibility that Winter Soldier was so heavily weighted. If it all things that could lead to nerd cred added up to at most 1, I see the equation like this:
.85 * WS + .15 OS
Where WS is binary and stands for liking Winter Soldier and OS is binary stands for liking all the other stuff
He loses credibility when he gets actual factual information wrong. Yes, you are able to have an opinion on if something was good or not, but get facts about who puts out what correct. If you cant do that right then I am going to disregard everything else you say because you have proven you cant get it right.
Saying Cap 2 was a convoluted mess is about as accurate as saying Cap 2 was the best Marvel film yet: Both statements are really wrong.
I can look pass the sheer stupidity of Cap placing the recorder in the vending machine and Cap having all these new super powers, but, I couldn’t get passed the shaky cam fight sequences (seriously, are we fighting Cap? Are we Hydra?) and the fact that practically everyone in Shield was Hydra.
Shield being incompetent to the point of having like half their staff being the enemy they’re supposed to be fighting made me audibly guffaw in the movie theater.
@Nippopotamus Which shows just how stupid Hydra is as well. Numerically, it’s about half. But when you factor in the importance of those who were in Hydra, it was like a 80-20 Hydra advantage. How Shield didn’t become 99% entirely Hydra despite having all the power is mind boggling.
And while we’re at it, did all the steroids given to Cap make his dick stop working? Black Widow was DTF Cap for like 25% of this film. Even good old boys from The Greatest generation had needs. Especially when they can have that need satisfied by Black Widow.
Okay, to all the folks complaining about me not liking Winter Soldier…
a) How ’bout you tell me why *you* liked it so much? I’d seriously like to know. Make me understand the general love of this movie.
b) Here’s why I didn’t like the movie in a nutshell…
– Hydra’s ridiculous plot. The plan is to infiltrate every power structure in the world over the course of decades, and the big endgame is that you’re going to literally drop bombs from giant airships on people a computer from the 30s told you are going to bring an end to your schemes? Guess what else is going to bring an end to your schemes? Totally outing your secret organization by bombing the planet!
– All the faux serious political overtones in a movie where the shadowy organization at the center of everything literally whispers “Hail Hydra” in each other’s ears.
– The complete squandering of the whole Bucky/Winter Soldier thing.
– The whole Nick Fury fakeout.
– The absurd, endless, overdone, video gamey final action scene.
– All the talk-talk-talking — shut the F up Robert Redford.
And I could go on, but we’ll leave it there for now. If you want to rebut my points, by all means — let’s have a discussion folks.
Ok, here’s why I liked Cap 2, and what I disagree with you about it.
-Regarding Hydra’s plan being ended by bombing the planet, who exactly is going to end it? The whole thing with the helicarriers is that they were able to strike anywhere on the planet insanely fast, once those were up in the air that was going to be it.
-The Hail Hydra thing got whispered one time…kinda feels nitpicky, but sure I suppose.
-I don’t feel like the Bucky/Winter Soldier thing got squandered at all, I loved the Terminator vibe I got from his character the whole movie.
-I don’t really agree with you on the end sequence, but that seems like a matter of taste.
As for why I really enjoyed the movie, I liked the sort of spy/thriller tone the movie had and I still enjoy a “serious” comic book movie. I also think they did a great job exploring the “man out of time” aspect by not focusing on him dealing with modern day conveniences, but by putting him up against the moral ambiguity/shadiness of today that wasn’t as present when he lived. I also think they did a great job of showing Captain America as an actual “threat” for lack of a better word.
That isn’t the point. It’s the way you presented it, like your opinion is the definitive one. If you’re writing an opinion article, make it sound like an opinion article. This was just arrogant posturing and daring people to disagree with you, which is what happened.
I like that a comic book movie was treated more like a political thriller than just your standard action faire. The man out of time stuff totally worked for me. And they were able to make the action sequences much more entertaining and Captain America like than the abysmal ones from the first Cap. They also were able to give Black Widow a whole lot more to do and let audiences see why she’s on the worlds premier super team.
I would’ve subtitled it Captain America 2: Just Give Black Widow and Nick Fury Their Own Fucking Movie Already
I think you highlighted perfectly why so much of the gaming press hates their readers. “I know this is a review, but could you SOUND like you’re giving a review instead of just standing by your opinion with conviction?”
@Nate Birch and @Derbel McDillet: You both are wrong. Those hot magma laser beams were directed at killing 30 million people from around the world. Once those 30 million–who were profiled by a Dead but not Dead Nazi scientist living inside Shield’s computer– were killed in 30 seconds, Hyrda would have world peace, or so they thought.
Aside from that, I said my piece right above Birch, so, no point in repeating.
– Hydra’s ridiculous plot. The plan is to infiltrate every power structure in the world over the course of decades, and the big endgame is that you’re going to literally drop bombs from giant airships on people a computer from the 30s told you are going to bring an end to your schemes? Guess what else is going to bring an end to your schemes? Totally outing your secret organization by bombing the planet!
RETORT-They were not bombs, they were guns and they would have killed anyone who posed a threat and they would have all been dead in almost instantly. There would have been no one to rise up and try to defeat Hydra after that, it did not matter if Hydra exposed themselves.
– All the faux serious political overtones in a movie where the shadowy organization at the center of everything literally whispers “Hail Hydra” in each other’s ears.
RETORT- If Hydra are the guys in power and the one doing the recruiting and the promoting then they would know who is with them and who wasn’t, whispering “Hail Hydra” would just be there way saluting each other. No different than almost every other military group the world over. This one just needs to be more covert because, they are a secret.
-I don’t feel like the Bucky/Winter Soldier thing got squandered at all, I loved the Terminator vibe I got from his character the whole movie.
RETORT- Squandered? How do you fill an entire movie with a villain who doesn’t speak and only follows orders/ does no thinking for himself? And they could not even try to hide the secret of who he was considering it was the same actor and the story has been out for 20 years.
– The whole Nick Fury fakeout
RETORT- HE IS FUCKING NICK FURY… played by SAMUEL L JACKSON. Of course he is the baddest dude on the planet. You cant kill him. Plus, other than putting him on the run with Cap and Black Widow, what where they supposed to do with him?
– All the talk-talk-talking — shut the F up Robert Redford.
RETORT- Yeah I hate Academy Award winning actors too.
This was the first movie in the Marvel Universe that actually put some thought in to how the main hero would interact with the world around him. Yeah Tony Stark is a rock star that comes and goes as he pleases? yeah right, the government would have him in jail (not that I am complaining, I love the Iron Man movies). This also should us just what this modern Cap is capable of and what he still stands for, that he has not sold out and just become some mercenary for SHIELD but that he still holds his moral compass in high reagard.
@Derbel McDillet I’ll agree that I liked the man out of time aspect. I thought his checklist was a fun gag, and him visiting Agent Carter was an effective, albeit out of place moment. Unfortunately the serious tone clashed with the Saturday morning plot that involved GIANT AIRSHIPS BEING HIDDEN UNDER WASHINGTON or whatever.
@JSturm Retorts to retorts:
– Okay, killing everyone with giant machine guns is even stupider.
– Gary Shandling whispered it loud enough that everyone within a 10 foot radius would have heard it. Also, a real secret organization that’s gone undetected for 75 years wouldn’t have a goofy salute. Particularly one that gives away that they’re ex-Nazis.
– I’m not sure, but the movie was called The Winter Soldier and really he barely factored into things. He was just there to give Cap somebody to punch.
– You’re right, so don’t bother with the melodramatic fake-out.
– Well, Redford sure won’t be getting another Oscar for this role.
I am in much agreement with everyone else. Lucy was good? FPS are dead? Cap2 was bad? EA’s been pushing games that don’t work for years, needed day 1 patches has been around for a looooong time.
I’ve never agreed with the whole “FPS’ are the mainstream” argument before. It was trotted out when Skyrim came around and I didn’t buy it then. Battlefield and Call of Duty where THE most popular games of the last decade, but let’s be real, those are two franchises from three developers. Literally everything you listed as the dawn of a new age are sequels, some to franchises started within said decade of CoD popularity. They didn’t drop out of the sky.
@Verbal Kunt
Take a look at the top selling games though. It’s almost never dominated by FPS.
I know it seemed like there were a lot of FPS IPs, but really that’s only because we latch onto what we hate. I don’t think there’s ever been a shortage of games outside of any genre in the modern age of gaming.
Re: Cap 2
While I agree it’s got problems, because it’s basically “The Dark Knight” without all that pesky moral ambiguity or delving into the American psyche, it’s not THAT bad. Also, I enjoyed Redford as a bad guy and I’m glad they didn’t pull any sort of Dell Rusk shtick with him.
How do you figure it was like the Dark Knight?
@Jeans Ambrose They deal with the exact same theme, namely surveillance versus privacy and liberty versus security, and go about addressing those issues in the exact same way. Winter Soldier was kind of dumb and hamfisted about it, though. Still, not what I go to a Cap movie for.
Anyways Gotham is awful and anyone who likes it is wrong. How you can like this shitshow when AOS, Flash and Arrow are blowing it away will confuse me to no end.
Didn’t Constantine get pseudo canceled? Like NBC didn’t pick up the back half of its season?
Is this finally the sign that #GamerGate is mercifully dead since it was barely mentioned in the comments but CA2 started a nerd fight?
I think so. To be honest I don’t know who gave a shit about it in the first place.
Birch, your opinion is just as valid as anyone’s.
Still, complaining that a movie based on an ultra-UNrealistic comic book universe is convoluted is like complaining sugar is too sugary. Even the best made superhero films based on Marvel and DC–though there are many that I love–are ridiculously fucking dumb. Even the absolute best of them.
I’m in disbelief that you praised Image Comics lineup without mentioning ‘Revival!”
I disagree with his opinion about Gotham. It does a great job of capturing the dark, foreboding look of the comics, and I am enjoying the backstory of Bruce Wayne as a boy, as well as the birth of such great villains as the Penguin.
Lucy was laughable bad. Like, wow, can’t even levels of bad.
Look, I know a film can’t please everyone and this is an opinion article… but still surely a cursory glance at Rotten Tomatoes will give you a general idea as to the consensus opinion of a film? And CA:WS holding an 89/92 would suggest that the vast majority thought it was pretty great.
Another low point: Norm Breyfogle, my favorite Bat-artist of all time, just had a stroke.