‘The Last Of Us Part II’ Has A New June Release Date

With everyone stuck inside under stay-at-home orders of varying severity around the country, video games have become a common escape for many looking to pass the hours and maybe forget about, well, everything happening in the real world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom: Eternal both had release dates right as people were beginning to go a bit stir crazy, and as such it boosted their profile even more. The pandemic has also created problems for games that were nearing their completion, as developers and teams were separated and forced to work from home, pushing back some key release dates. The biggest of those was The Last of Us Part II, which was officially pushed back for a second time on April 2, with no firm date announced at that time.

On Monday, fans that were anticipating the game’s release were given a new date to patiently wait for, as PlayStation announced the game will hit the market on June 19, in a statement from Hermen Hulst, Head of Worldwide Studios.

As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19. And Ghost of Tsushima will follow on July 17. I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months.

It’s some good news for TLOU fans that have seen the highly anticipated release pushed back twice, but now they’ll (hopefully) only have another month and a half to wait before they get their hands on the game and can dive in.