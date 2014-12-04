The New 3DS Comes With A Secret Game You Can Unlock Using A Familiar Song

Nintendo is well known for their charming, often very well-hidden Easter eggs, and this new one is definitely one of their best. If you open up the New 3DS’ web browser and tap out the first six notes of the Super Mario Bros. theme (if you don’t know them I banish you from this site and gaming in general) you’ll unlock a simple like Breakout-like game where you destroy bricks in the shape of your favorite website URLs.

Check out the Easter Egg below…

It makes you wonder what kind of random stuff continues to lay buried and undiscovered in Nintendo’s games, doesn’t it?

Via Kotaku

