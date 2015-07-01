The New ‘King’s Quest’ Has An Official Release Date And A Fresh Trailer

#Video Games
07.01.15 3 years ago 15 Comments

After nearly two decades on the shelf, the King’s Quest series is finally returning in a new series boasting an impressive voice cast, including Christopher Lloyd, Wallace Shawn, Tom Kenny and more.

Activision had been keeping information about the game’s release close to its chest, but now we know the first episode of the new series will be available July 28. There will be five chapters in total, and for $40, you can get The King’s Quest: Complete Collection, which includes all the chapters and an exclusive epilogue. You can check out a new trailer for the series above.

Admittedly, I wasn’t a big Sierra guy back in the day, but I’m still interested to see if the old-school to a fault King’s Quest can make a successful return.

(Via Hey Poor Player)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSKing's QuestThe King's Quest: Complete Collectionvideo games

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP