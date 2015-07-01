The New ‘King’s Quest’ Has An Official Release Date And A Fresh Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After nearly two decades on the shelf, the King’s Quest series is finally returning in a new series boasting an impressive voice cast, including Christopher Lloyd, Wallace Shawn, Tom Kenny and more.

Activision had been keeping information about the game’s release close to its chest, but now we know the first episode of the new series will be available July 28. There will be five chapters in total, and for $40, you can get The King’s Quest: Complete Collection, which includes all the chapters and an exclusive epilogue. You can check out a new trailer for the series above.

Admittedly, I wasn’t a big Sierra guy back in the day, but I’m still interested to see if the old-school to a fault King’s Quest can make a successful return.

