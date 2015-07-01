The New ‘King’s Quest’ Has An Official Release Date And A Fresh Trailer

After nearly two decades on the shelf, the King’s Quest series is finally returning in a new series boasting an impressive voice cast, including Christopher Lloyd, Wallace Shawn, Tom Kenny and more.
Activision had been keeping information about the game’s release close to its chest, but now we know the first episode of the new series will be available July 28. There will be five chapters in total, and for $40, you can get The King’s Quest: Complete Collection, which includes all the chapters and an exclusive epilogue. You can check out a new trailer for the series above.
Admittedly, I wasn’t a big Sierra guy back in the day, but I’m still interested to see if the old-school to a fault King’s Quest can make a successful return.
(Via Hey Poor Player)
Oh lord, so many childhood memories of playing the first King’s Quest on my Dad’s work laptop in CGA. THREE WHOLE COLORS (well shades of green)
Laptop?! Get off my lawn! We were using an IBM 286.
I think we had a 286 when I was a kid too.
Hacking Tip 101: Mash the keyboard to bypass the questions on Leisure Suit Larry 1.
You’re welcome.
Yeah, it looks nice but it ain’t a King’s Quest game. This dude looks and acts more like Guybrush Threepwood than Graham
I’m selling these fine leather jackets
God bless you and those jackets, sir.
Love me some Kings Quest! Sadly, I don’t see any of the classic fairy tale stuff in the trailer (the witch in the candy house, giant in the clouds, etc.)
Bummer dude.
“Hey, look….I get a point every time I cross this bridge….back….forth….back….forth….OH NO! I FORGOT TO SAVE!”
@BuckFutter I never got over the bridge :(
Haha. Damn that Rumpledforeskin.
I meant in KQ2. There was a rope bridge (I think you had to go through a door in the woods/mountains first) that took you to completely different realm, and you got a point each time you crossed it, but you could only cross it like 3 times (for a reason). And so if you crossed it twice for no reason and then saved it, and still had to cross it twice more to finish the quest, you were screwed and had to start over.
My like Hero’s Quest 2 which was the worst game ever. Do something wrong on Day 3 don’t find out until Day 26 and then have to start all over.
@BuckFutter I remember KQ2 fondly.
For my bday, my dad wanted to get me a baseball mit and I begged for KQ2 instead. He looked at me like I had a f’n alien busting out my chest!!
It was worth it tho, seeing the Batmobile roll out of the cave every once and awhile.
Haha.
One year my parents bought us an Apple IIGS so we’d get off the PC which they used to run their business.
Of course, they offered no support for this endeavor. So the games we got when we got the computer for Christmas were King’s Quest (mine, awesome) Dexter (Family game, awesome) and Tass Times in Tonetown (My sister’s, and I still have no idea WTF that game was). Then for Easter we got Gold Rush (awesome game). And we never got another game for the Apple IIGS.
Of course, on PC we had Space Quest II and III, KQIII and IV, Leisure Suit Larry and Police Quest II and III. Not to mention Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Monkey Island 1 and 2 and eventually Wolfenstein.
And they still never understood why we monopolized their PC.
That’s awesome.
King’s Quest V was the last one I really played. I started losing interest when they switched to icons, and then I had a really hard time getting into most of the Sierra games as they progressed.
I like Leisure Suit Larry: Love For Sale was the last one I really played, even though I owned a couple others I just couldn’t commit to them.
Although I did play the other Leisure Suit Larry one. With his nephew.
Wow, $40 is a bit pricey by episodic gaming standards. This game looks very appealing though.
Yeah, but it looks a lot nicer than Telltale stuff. We’ll see if people are willing to pay a little more for borderline triple-A production in an episodic game.