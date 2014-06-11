The Next ‘Legend Of Zelda’ May Actually Star Zelda For The First Time

#Zelda #Nintendo #Video Games
06.11.14 4 years ago 38 Comments

During Nintendo’s E3 Digital Event, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said the next game in the venerable series would be bringing some big changes, and the short trailer he showed seemed to back that up. It featured a robotic, laser blasting enemy and distinctly different looking version of Link. Here’s the trailer again…

Link has always kind of straddled the gender line, but the character fighting the octo-robot in that trailer is particularly feminine. Also, where’s Link’s trademark green tunic and sword? This character is instead sporting a hooded cloak and ornate bow…just like Zelda has in several previous Legend of Zelda games. Hmmmm!

When asked about the new look “Link” is sporting, Eiji Aonuma had this to say

“No one explicitly said that that was Link.”

That’s about as close to a confirmation as you get out of Nintendo. That’s not Link, or even a female Link, that’s Zelda. It took over 25 years and dozens of games, but “The Legend of Zelda” will finally make sense as a title.

Via VentureBeat

