The Next ‘Legend Of Zelda’ May Actually Star Zelda For The First Time

During Nintendo’s E3 Digital Event, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said the next game in the venerable series would be bringing some big changes, and the short trailer he showed seemed to back that up. It featured a robotic, laser blasting enemy and distinctly different looking version of Link. Here’s the trailer again…
Link has always kind of straddled the gender line, but the character fighting the octo-robot in that trailer is particularly feminine. Also, where’s Link’s trademark green tunic and sword? This character is instead sporting a hooded cloak and ornate bow…just like Zelda has in several previous Legend of Zelda games. Hmmmm!
When asked about the new look “Link” is sporting, Eiji Aonuma had this to say…
“No one explicitly said that that was Link.”
That’s about as close to a confirmation as you get out of Nintendo. That’s not Link, or even a female Link, that’s Zelda. It took over 25 years and dozens of games, but “The Legend of Zelda” will finally make sense as a title.
Via VentureBeat
That’s awesome.
If only Team Ninja made this game, then I would have no problem differentiating Zelda from like due to her heaving cleavage fitted with the newest jiggle physics.
As soon as I saw that wide shot, I said to my friends that I was watching with, “Holy shit, is Link a girl?” If this is true, that would be a nice change of pace. I wonder what part Link would play.
By that, I mean if you control Zelda, rather than controlling a female version of Link.
He should be the old man that gives you the sword. I’m not even kidding — Link being the mentor training Zelda to save her own ass would be awesome.
@Mate Birtch That would be fantastic.
Also @Nate Birch, sorry for the auto correct.
@Nate Birch That would be so cool. Playing as both characters would be great as well.
Parallel games.
Be ambitious Nintendo. Give us two games.
Like Oracle of Ages/Seasons? It’s not without precedent..
First off let me explain something here, each tri force is given to a char. The Tri force of wisdom is Zeldas, this shows she much smarter and also vastly powerful in magic
Tri-force of Courage- is what Link is, the travel to face powerful foes bigger then him and showing how much valor he has. This is why you play as link in all games cause yours is the begining to the end of the travel
Power- Ganon is this cause he is a powerful man and wants only more power and is why he goes for the others
So in a sum up, NO you will not play Zelda and this is by far link so you guys can stop asking to play Zelda cause it wont happen. If you want to play Zelda play the new warriors game thats coming out
How about splitting storylines where you have a Link arc and a Zelda arc?
That would be awesome. They could even go the GTAV route and let you switch between them depending on what skills/weapons are needed for a dungeon.
Also, no one explicitly said the character in the trailer was whom we’d play as.
True, but I’m trying to think of a Nintendo game ever that’s debuted with a trailer featuring somebody other than the main character you play as. Nintendo is about gameplay — they don’t particularly care about story. It would be very unlike them to debut a new game with a shot of a story-only character.
They were mostly showing off what the game would look like. At this stage I’d be surprised if you couldn’t play both.
The clothes in the trailer remind me a lot of Link’s pajamas at the beginning of Wind Waker, and the hair and facial features look a lot like pre-tunic Link from Twilight Princess, so this could totally still be Link.
That being said, I love the idea of putting Zelda in the trenches for once.
I was totally thinking about the link lobster blue shirt. I still think its link, but in the beginning sequence of the game possibly prior to finding the sword, shield, and green outfit.
I want it to be Zelda SO BAD. Shove it right in Assassin’s Creed’s face.
Boom!
I figured it was going to start off as Zelda, kicking ass and taking names. Stumbles upon Link in Kokiri or whatever, saves him, and finds out that he’s the hero of time through her triforce band. Trains him, then take over playing as him, with the occasional forays to Zelda.
No one explicitly said that you don’t play as the giant enemy crab. Or the horse for that matter.
How do we even know if that’s Epona anyway?
I’m still waiting for my Dodongo First Person Eat-em-Up.
Maybe you don’t play the game at all! Maybe it plays YOU!
I heard that they will change the title of this game to Legend of Link, and you can only play as Zelda.
Stop trolling
Really liking the art style and open world look. I didn’t think Nintendo would sucker me into buying a Wii U, but it’s getting tempting.
Ubisoft boggles over how they might have possibly had the time to animate a female main character!
It wouldnt be the first time Zelda masqueraded as a dude.
Like in Ocarina of Time.
Good point.
I can’t wait to bomb some dodongos!
I do think this is link why you may ask.
The story seems to have tech in it, I think this is the series that follows the wind waker timeline. Meaning magical tech is being used and second off you never not once play link.
I think the big changes as follows
possible clothed changing-able to change clothing like in wind waker if you got the special one
New equipment- if you saw the arrow he shot it was very magic/techy looking this could mean the equipment from pass games will be vastly improved with a more futrue feel to them
More open world
overall this is no doubt is indeed link this isnt Zelda, Zelda was confrimed to be playable in the Warriors game. So you can cut out playing zelda cause this is indeed link
Yeah, nobody asked.
SOT, ‘if something doesn’t make sense then your assumptions are wrong’, and you sure are making a LOT of assumptions.
Unlikely but I’d love a co-op LoZ game with Zelda & Link. Particularly if the former played more like Sheik than Zelda.
mynintendonews.com/2014/06/12/aonuma-denies-female-link-rumours-says-it-was-all-in-jest/
No female, no different person, no Zelda, just a male Link like always. Quit being idiots. Why in the hell would they show a main Zelda game trailer without the main character being Link. You know, Link the multi incarnet hero that has been the main man for over 25 years. Gosh stop the pointless speculation because it makes my head hurt to see people who have no idea what they are talking about make idiotic theories.