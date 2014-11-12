The Next LEGO Video Game Is Almost Certainly Going To Be ‘Jurassic Park’ Based

Star Wars, Batman, Harry Potter, The Avengers – if it’s something young dudes like, it’s been done in LEGO video game form. What’s even left to cover? Hmmm, how about Jurassic Park?
Minor SPOILERS for LEGO Batman 3 ahead…
If you make it to the end of LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Earth, you get an interesting little tease for the next LEGO Something game. Batman and Robin are climbing up the side of building ’60s style, and they come across a dino and the famous Jurassic Park theme briefly plays. Sadly, this isn’t followed by a LEGO Jeff Goldblum sticking his head out a window and laughing, but still, the message is pretty clear.
This lines up with a recent Toys ‘R Us leak that revealed LEGO Jurassic World is on the way. Oh, and of course actual Jurassic World LEGO sets are happening too…
So yeah, A VIDEO GAME BASED ON LEGO JURASSIC PARK SETS is a thing that’s happening. I think my inner child’s head just blew up.
It’s Lego Christmas with the robot… er, video game dinosaurs!
So will they do the LOTR style, using voices from the movie, go original script like Batman, or old school, no dialogue like Harry Potter and before?
Here’s hoping for the 1st or 3rd, since no one can replace Richard Attenborough
Lego dinosaurs was something I didn’t know I needed until I saw them.
I mean my son, it’s something my son needs.