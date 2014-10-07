The Wii U Version Of ‘Smash Bros.’ And Nintendo’s Amiibo Figurines Finally Have Release Dates

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS just came out this last week, but come on, we all know Super Smash Bros. for Wii U is the real version of the game. Unfortunately, Nintendo has been shifty about the Wii U game’s release date, raising fears the title might be delayed to 2015.

Well, thankfully that’s not the case — today Nintendo announced Super Smash Bros. for Wii U will hit North America on November 21st (Europeans have to wait until December 5th). The game will come in both a regular $60 dollar version and a $99 package that includes a Gamecube controller adapter, and a new, Smash Bros. themed Gamecube controller.

Somehow, someway, the Gamecube controller lives on.

Nintendo will also be launching their Amiibo NFC figurines alongside Smash Bros., which aren’t really my thing, but they certainly look nice/well made.

You can check out a brief Smash Bros./Amiibo launch trailer below (it’s a European trailer, so unless you’re from the old world, don’t pay attention to the dates)…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In other very exciting news (to me at least) the adorable Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also has a release date — December 5th, so amend your Christmas lists now.

Via Forbes