The Wii U Version Of ‘Smash Bros.’ And Nintendo’s Amiibo Figurines Finally Have Release Dates

Super Smash Bros. for 3DS just came out this last week, but come on, we all know Super Smash Bros. for Wii U is the real version of the game. Unfortunately, Nintendo has been shifty about the Wii U game’s release date, raising fears the title might be delayed to 2015.
Well, thankfully that’s not the case — today Nintendo announced Super Smash Bros. for Wii U will hit North America on November 21st (Europeans have to wait until December 5th). The game will come in both a regular $60 dollar version and a $99 package that includes a Gamecube controller adapter, and a new, Smash Bros. themed Gamecube controller.
Somehow, someway, the Gamecube controller lives on.
Nintendo will also be launching their Amiibo NFC figurines alongside Smash Bros., which aren’t really my thing, but they certainly look nice/well made.
You can check out a brief Smash Bros./Amiibo launch trailer below (it’s a European trailer, so unless you’re from the old world, don’t pay attention to the dates)…
In other very exciting news (to me at least) the adorable Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also has a release date — December 5th, so amend your Christmas lists now.
Via Forbes
Wow. I guess Nintendo really is finally embracing the competitive Smash community. Good to see.
Hey, they have to clear those Gamecube controllers out of the warehouse somehow.
“Nintendo will never cater to the hardcore gamers”
“Here, have a controller SPECIFICALLY for a competitive game”
Well done there.
$49 for a controller for one game
And the adapter.
I honestly don’t understand what Amiibos do.
They let you level up and store a Smash Bros character, which you can then take over to your friend’s house or whatever. They’ll also be usable in other Nintendo games. Basically they’re something to buy your nephews for their birthdays.
I’m curious to see how Amiibos will be used in Cap’n Toad. In Smash and Mario Kart it makes sense, but what the hack will they do in a game like Cap’n Toad? Anyway, at first when I heard about Amiibos I was thinking, pfft cheap cash in that won’t really do much anyway. Then I saw the Samus Amiibo and I couldn’t pre-order it fast enough. I’ll get the Zelda one too, possibly Donkey Kong and Pit also.
I’ve been loving Smash 3DS but the whole time I play I just think ‘I cannot wait to use a Gamecube controller for this’
Just when I think I’m out, you pull me back in, Nintendo.