‘The Witcher 3’ Has Been Delayed Again And This Trailer Won’t Make The Wait Easier

Just when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt finally seemed within our grasp, the promising RPG has bolted into the forest yet again – the game was supposed to come out in 2014, then was delayed until February 2015 and has now been delayed a second time. The new date for The Witcher 3 is May 19th, 2015.
I’m not sure if this softens the blow or makes it even harder, but we have a new, fantastic looking Witcher 3 trailer for you. Witcher developer CD Projekt Red says this trailer features a new playable character, but hasn’t specified which character it is. Hmmm! Check out the trailer below…
So, who do you think the playable character is? I’m totally going with the guy with bowl cut at the beginning.
The Witcher is weird for me. I love the idea of how in-depth they make the branching storylines but I hate the world, characters, themes, and premise of the series.
Witcher 1-2 would be some of my all-time favorites if it was about literally anything other than The Witcher.
That is kind of weird. While your opinion of the game is certainly valid for you, I think nearly all of the things that don’t work for you are precisely why the games have been so lauded.
Before everyone starts bitching about the delays, just remember Assasins Creed Unity, and pretty much every other blockbuster in the last few years. Delays just mean they want the game to work properly before they give it to you. This is a good thing.
Uhmmm, this makes it less likely of me to play it, because Bloodborne comes out around that time.