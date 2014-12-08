‘The Witcher 3’ Has Been Delayed Again And This Trailer Won’t Make The Wait Easier

Just when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt finally seemed within our grasp, the promising RPG has bolted into the forest yet again – the game was supposed to come out in 2014, then was delayed until February 2015 and has now been delayed a second time. The new date for The Witcher 3 is May 19th, 2015.

I’m not sure if this softens the blow or makes it even harder, but we have a new, fantastic looking Witcher 3 trailer for you. Witcher developer CD Projekt Red says this trailer features a new playable character, but hasn’t specified which character it is. Hmmm! Check out the trailer below…

So, who do you think the playable character is? I’m totally going with the guy with bowl cut at the beginning.

Via VG 24/7 & CVG