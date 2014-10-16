This 9-Minute Video Is The Ultimate Compilation Of Ridiculous ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Tricks

#Grand Theft Auto #GTA V #Grand Theft Auto V #Video Games
10.16.14 4 years ago

Grand Theft Auto V has some, let’s say, forgiving physics. Hit a ramp at the right speed and angle and gravity is as meaningless as all other laws are in the GTA universe. We’ve featured some impressive GTA stunts before, but this video dwarfs them all — it’s nearly 10-minutes long and features the most impressive, ridiculous accomplishments of some of the best GTA V stunt crews out there (yes, GTA V stunt crews are a thing).

Check out lots of upside-down flying bikes below…

The ones where they ramp off something and land somewhere weird are good, but my favorite stunts are the ones where they fly planes though tight spaces. Nintendo and Rockstar need to get working on a GTA/Pilotwings crossover immediately.

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grand Theft Auto#GTA V#Grand Theft Auto V#Video Games
TAGSGrand Theft Autogrand theft auto vGTA VGTA V Stuntsvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP