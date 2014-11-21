This Guy Turned ‘Far Cry 4’ Into An Orgy Of Goat Butt-Stabbing

#Video Games
11.21.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Your day has come, goat. 

One of the most under-publicized features of Far Cry 4 is that it, like past Far Cry games, lets you create and edit your own maps. Here’s a quick look at a few of the map editor’s features.

Well, one guy decided to use the map editor to create an elaborate level filled with nothing but goats. Goats he then killed via butt-stabbing. We’ve seen goats bring down the destruction in Goat Simulator, but now it’s time for mankind to strike back. Check out the rampant Goaticide below…

Take that you drug dealing, cannibal goats! Straight in the anus.

Via Destructoid

