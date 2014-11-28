This Will End Well: ‘Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Gives Zombies Superpowered Exosuits

#Call Of Duty #Video Games
11.28.14 4 years ago

Get these guys some jetpacks!

We already knew Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare would be getting zombies eventually, but what we didn’t know was they were going to be superpowered robo-zombies. Exo Zombies will be part of the upcoming Havok DLC pack, and as the mode’s name suggests, the zombies are now wearing the same exoskeletons as the players, allowing them to jump buildings in order to get to your sweet, sweet jugular.

Check out a trailer for Exo Zombies below…

Well, it’s safe to say the slow zombies vs. fast zombies debate is officially over. Fast zombies won the second they got jetpacks.

Via ComingSoon

TOPICS#Call Of Duty#Video Games
TAGScall of dutyCall of Duty Zombiescall of duty: advanced warfareExo Zombiesvideo games

