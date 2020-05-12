It’s been five years since Tony Hawk’s name was put on a console video game. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 hit shelves in the fall of 2015, and almost immediately, fans were asking for a new game, as THPS 5 was panned from the jump. There’s no word on a brand new game coming any time soon, but in a bit of good news, the series will get back to basics a little later this year.

Word began circulating on Tuesday morning, Hawk’s 52nd birthday, that the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games would be re-released later this year. Twitter user @Wario64 claimed to have gotten a text from Hawk that laid out the details of what’s going to happen.

According to a text message from Tony Hawk, THPS 1 and 2 are coming back pic.twitter.com/cvokxAvC4i — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 12, 2020

Soon after, Hawk took to Twitter and confirmed the news, announcing that Tony Hawks’ Pro Skater 1 + 2 will come to major consoles on Sept. 4, 2020.

A trailer also dropped for the updated games, which showed off the updated look at some of the classic locations from the original games.

#THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Available September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Pre-Order Now. pic.twitter.com/RaZQrXSNgP — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 12, 2020

While the series did a ton of evolving over the years — as was the case with the more story-driven releases like the Underground series and Project 8 — the first two games were beloved by gamers and skaters alike. While the games won’t hit shelves for a few more months, this is still one heck of a way to celebrate Hawk’s birthday.