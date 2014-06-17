‘Transformers: Rise Of The Dark Spark’ Brings The Robot Action In Its First Gameplay Trailer

#Transformers #Video Games
06.17.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

For a while now there have been two Transformers video game series — the standard-issue licensed movie adaptations that weren’t very good, and the original Cybertron games that were surprisingly fun.

Well, with Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark, these two Transformers universes cross paths. Thankfully, it looks like Rise of the Dark Spark is taking its gameplay cues from the Cybertron titles. You can check out the first gameplay trailer below.

Here’s even more gameplay…

I won’t be watching the new movie (life’s too short to waste any of it on more Michael Bay), but this game actually looks pretty fun.

Via ComingSoon & IGN

Around The Web

TOPICS#Transformers#Video Games
TAGStransformersTRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTIONTransformers: Rise of the Dark Sparkvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP