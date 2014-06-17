‘Transformers: Rise Of The Dark Spark’ Brings The Robot Action In Its First Gameplay Trailer

For a while now there have been two Transformers video game series — the standard-issue licensed movie adaptations that weren’t very good, and the original Cybertron games that were surprisingly fun.

Well, with Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark, these two Transformers universes cross paths. Thankfully, it looks like Rise of the Dark Spark is taking its gameplay cues from the Cybertron titles. You can check out the first gameplay trailer below.

Here’s even more gameplay…

I won’t be watching the new movie (life’s too short to waste any of it on more Michael Bay), but this game actually looks pretty fun.

Via ComingSoon & IGN