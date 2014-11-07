Watch The Revolution Unfold In This Final Pre-Launch Look At ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’

Assassin’s Creed Unity finally arrives next Tuesday, so here’s one last trailer for the game to whet your appetite for more historical neck stabbing. The trailer talks a lot about revolution, but I’m not sure how revolutionary the game itself looks – I suppose you’ll have to judge for yourselves.

Check out the launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Unity below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I usually like to make up my own mind about things, but I’m definitely waiting for reviews on this one. I’m still totally undecided as to whether it looks good or not. What about you folks? Have you already bought your Edge shaving gel in anticipation?

Via CVG