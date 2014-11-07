Watch The Revolution Unfold In This Final Pre-Launch Look At ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’

Assassin’s Creed Unity finally arrives next Tuesday, so here’s one last trailer for the game to whet your appetite for more historical neck stabbing. The trailer talks a lot about revolution, but I’m not sure how revolutionary the game itself looks – I suppose you’ll have to judge for yourselves.
Check out the launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Unity below…
I usually like to make up my own mind about things, but I’m definitely waiting for reviews on this one. I’m still totally undecided as to whether it looks good or not. What about you folks? Have you already bought your Edge shaving gel in anticipation?
Via CVG
This game is what forced me to buy an XBox One last month instead of waiting until 2015 and the next Mass Effect game to be released. Can’t wait!
I was gonna hold off on any next gen(current gen) purchases until the middle of next year or whenever there is a price drop.
Does the traversal mechanic ever get any better in the later games? Because I tried playing Assassin’s Creed II and gave up after a few hours. One, I just got sort of bored with it after a little while, but also I found the camera system and traversal mechanics to be a mess. Those timed platforming sections were a goddamned nightmare.