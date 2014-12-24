Why 2014 In Video Games Was Just The Worst

We come to the end of another year in the video game industry, and what a year it was, as publishers struggled to figure out the new consoles, and the people making consoles struggled to have games on the shelves to play at all. So let’s sit down, crack open some healing potions, and open up some old wounds!
Consoles Sold To Everybody, Except Gamers
It was a banner year for both the Xbox One and the PS4, which each sold over ten million units of their consoles within a year of release, the first time this has ever happened for any home console, let alone two. Needless to say, this is due to careful marketing, clever planning and, oh, wait, no, Shuhei Yoshida, the guy basically in charge of Sony’s video games, states they have no idea who’s actually buying these things. But we know it’s not gamers! Why?
Nobody Bought Anything
Gamers are generally defined as “people who buy video games.” But this year they were mostly too busy screaming at each other on the Internet, apparently. The NPD numbers for America were consistently terrible; out of the last eleven months we have numbers for, software sales sunk by double digits for eight, and only perked up when games with months of hype came out and all those preorders went through. Maybe that was because…
Everything Got Delayed
Video games getting delays are nothing new, but this year, pretty much everything got delayed. Batman: Arkham Knight, Evolve, The Division, Battlefield: Hardline, The Order: 1886, The Witcher 3, Dying Light, The Elder Scrolls Online (well, for consoles) and those are just the games you care about. The net result was most of the year was a whistling desert. And speaking of delays…
Everything Else Probably Should Have Been Delayed
Man, so many games shipped essentially broken this year that it’s hard to pick one example. Fortunately, amid the third-party messes, the console manufacturers rose above. After all, if anybody should know how to build an online multiplayer experience, it’s Sony and Microsoft, who not only have built online multiplayer games, but also built the consoles those games run on and the networks they’re played over. So of course, they both deliver, within a month of each other, games that are so outrageously broken you’d think the Superman 64 team was still in business.
Driveclub and Halo: Combat Recycled-ah, heh, Halo: The Master Chief Collection are both almost comedic in how terrible they are. They barely work; both have been buried under patches that, if you’re really lucky, restore minor functionality while not breaking anything else; and both have probably driven their respective PR departments to quit and take up a more rewarding career, like Shovel Boy Second Class at a cut-rate dairy farm.
About the only consolation they can take is that at least they’re not Ubisoft.
Assassin’s Creed Unity. Just… Assassin’s Creed Unity
To give you an idea of just how poorly the Assassins translated to next-gen consoles, here’s a glitch in the game where it randomly generates NPCs to mock its own cutscenes:
That’s not a bug. That’s a video game begging you to give it the sweet release of death. It lies, broken, in your disc tray, barely able to draw the breath to beg you to end the hell that is its existence.
And it’s too bad the game shipped with more bugs than a cricket ranch, because innovations like microtransactions to open certain types of chests and having to play some stupid mobile game to open still other types of chests were surely innovations the gaming public would have appreciated. While we’re on the topic of the Ubster…
Everybody Hates Watch Dogs, Everybody Buys It Anyway
With Watch Dogs, Ubisoft promised something new and exciting. Instead, they basically gave us Grand Theft Auto with a few environmental tricks, which was actually pretty fun but not exactly a new sensation. As punishment for lying to us, we bought nine million copies. THAT’LL SHOW ‘EM!
Everybody Loves Titanfall, Nobody Buys It
If you want proof Titanfall is a good game, I absolutely hate everything about multiplayer shooters and I have to begrudgingly admit Titanfall is a pretty damn good game. Microsoft sure thought so, since they paid for the exclusive rights and were really counting on it turning around the Xbox One’s fortunes last March. That did not work out how they hoped.
Paul McCartney Puts Even Less Effort Into Destiny Than Bungie Did
Playing Destiny, you might think: “How did Activision spend half a billion dollars on that game? It sure wasn’t on levels or story! Where the hell did all that money go?”
Hope it was worth it, Kotick.
What? Nintendo? Oh, Right, Those Guys.
Sure, they may have managed to salvage the Wii U with a one-two punch of Mario Kart and Smash. On the other hand, they also put out this:
So, yeah. Not their best year. Here’s to a better 2015, and we’ll actually have a positive recap early in the New Year.
A new Smash came out in 2014. That automatically makes it an awesome year.
And if every year Ubisoft puts out a crappy/buggy Assassin’s Creed game makes it a shitty year we’re all going to be miserable for the rest of our lives.
There are always bugs. But “Unity” was so broken, your player character kept falling through the floor.
Nintendo cannot be dinged. They produce two of their flagship games with no issues. Mario Kart 8 is exactly the type of game you expect from Nintendo by twisting the known and making it better. Everyone else fell on their faces.
Nintendo totally won 2014 in the final sprint
IT’S ALL ABOUT CAPTAIN TOADS TREASURE TRACKER SUKKAS!
I don’t understand how Nintendo continually gets away with releasing “basically the same thing, but with new shiny graphics” updates to it’s core franchises, but when it happens elsewhere (Madden, Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, etc) people bitch and cry.
Because Nintendo actually releases the full, polished product.
Most of those series you mentioned are putting out a new game every year, whereas Nintendo are usually putting out one game of that type per console/handheld. Look at Mario Kart; they never, ever repeated that series on the same system once. The closest they come is Mario Kart DS and Mario Kart 7 (on the 3DS), which is six years apart.
Nintendo’s first-party games are almost ridiculously polished and tuned, and usually have at least some change or new mechanic that’s well-integrated into the game. I’m not a fan of the company’s overall moves, but they’ve got killer development teams.
The best games of 2014 were re-releases of 2013 games.
I hereby declare the year of 2014 shall henceforth be known as 2013(B).
Stacking up the two, 2013 just destroyed this year. Mind you, I think 2013 was one of the best years in gaming that I can remember, but it just felt like there was nothing but prep for 2015, especially once the delays started piling on.
Every Far Cry game is an automatic preorder for me. They have the perfect game for my tastes there.
For as bad as Ubisoft was at times they had some great stuff too
Far Cry 4
Child of Light
Trials Fusion
Valiant Hearts
Far Cry 4 was my personal game of the year. I loved everything about that game…even the coked out eagles.
Eh, I love Destiny, and I buy about one video game a year, so it’s a win for me personally!
Am I bad for liking Meme Run?
Probably not. But come on. That has no business on a console.
Master Chief Collection is/was a disaster…..but it’s a great game when it’s working properly (key word, when).
Also, Sunset Overdrive. So much fun.
60% of the time, it works every time!
Go back to your mom’s basement and stop giving advice.