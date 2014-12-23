Thank You: The Latest ‘The Witcher 3’ Delay Is Entirely Due To Polishing And Bug Fixing

#Video Games
12.23.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

As I mentioned in my recent year end wrap-up, 2014 was a year when a truly shameful number of triple-A games were released in a laughably buggy or outright broken state. Thankfully, CD Projekt RED, the developers of the Witcher series, like to do things a little differently. For instance, all downloadable content for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be free and the game’s recent delay from February to May 2015 is entirely down to team wanting to make the game as bug-free as possible before launch. Here’s what Projekt RED is working on now according to CEO Marcin Iwinski…

“The content is locked, so no content changes are being made at this point. We are removing the final bugs and still running optimization in various areas. What it will result in is a smoother and more engaging experience and, yes, the game looking better across all platforms.”

In case you needed a reminder of why you should want to play The Witcher 3, here’s 30+ minutes of fantastic looking gameplay.

Man, I am going to witch the witching hell out of 2015.

Via VG 24/7

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSbugscd projekt redThe Witcher 3The Witcher 3: Wild Huntvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP