Thank You: The Latest ‘The Witcher 3’ Delay Is Entirely Due To Polishing And Bug Fixing

As I mentioned in my recent year end wrap-up, 2014 was a year when a truly shameful number of triple-A games were released in a laughably buggy or outright broken state. Thankfully, CD Projekt RED, the developers of the Witcher series, like to do things a little differently. For instance, all downloadable content for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be free and the game’s recent delay from February to May 2015 is entirely down to team wanting to make the game as bug-free as possible before launch. Here’s what Projekt RED is working on now according to CEO Marcin Iwinski…

“The content is locked, so no content changes are being made at this point. We are removing the final bugs and still running optimization in various areas. What it will result in is a smoother and more engaging experience and, yes, the game looking better across all platforms.”

In case you needed a reminder of why you should want to play The Witcher 3, here’s 30+ minutes of fantastic looking gameplay.

Man, I am going to witch the witching hell out of 2015.

Via VG 24/7