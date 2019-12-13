The New Xbox Is Called The ‘Series X’ And Is Officially Coming In 2020

Microsoft has gone through a number of naming conventions for its Xbox video game console, and its next generation is a mishmash of old and new. As revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday, Xbox’s Project Scarlet has an official name, The Xbox Series X.

Billed as the fastest Xbox ever — which should be no surprise given that it’s the next generation of console and all — the Series X is yet another black rectangle, but this one looks much more like a PC tower than a video game box.

The Xbox has evolved over the years since its ribbed 2001 debut, and the Xbox 360 and Xbox One that followed all had various uses of numbers and Xes. The newest version of the Xbox One, the current latest console from Microsoft on the market, also uses the X distinction at the end to signify its elite status. So all of this may be a bit confusing, but the shape of the console is unmistakably different from past iterations.

Microsoft showed off a first look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II using the Series X engine and it looks pretty great as far as graphics go. But little else was revealed about the details inside the rectangle itself.

Though details about the actual hardware were scarce, the resulting tech specs are solid and promise minimal load times moving forward.