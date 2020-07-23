Bungie’s Destiny 2 is getting a major expansion a little later this year. In a bit of previously-announced news, the hugely-popular first-person shooter game that originally came out in 2017 will receive its latest expansion on Nov. 10, one that is set to impact Destiny 2 across all platforms. One such platform is Xbox Series X, and on Thursday’s event showcase, gamers got some updates on what they can expect when Destiny 2: Beyond Light becomes available.

Microsoft and Bungie used to event to unveil a new gameplay trailer, one that called on those who play the game to pre-order and “receive instant in-game rewards.”

In a release, Xbox announced some specifics about this expansion, along with the news that Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available for Xbox Game Pass and optimized for the new console, whenever it drops.

In addition to goodies like new weapons, gear, and activities, Destiny 2: Beyond Light will introduce a new location (Europa, an icy moon of Jupiter), a new subclass (Stasis, the first new elemental power since the original Destiny), and a new raid called Deep Stone Crypt.

The expansion was originally supposed to drop on Sept. 22, but needed to be pushed back. In addition to its release on both the current and upcoming Xbox consoles, Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStations 4 and 5, and Google Stadia.