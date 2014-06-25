Zelda And Impa Bring The Girl Power In Two New ‘Hyrule Warriors’ Trailers

Sadly Princess Zelda probably won’t be starring in the next core Legend of Zelda title, but she will be fully playable (and pretty friggin’ badass) in the upcoming Hyrule Warriors! She fights with a little more finesse than Link, but she’s still fully capable of clearing out a room full of Stalfos with her light arrows.

Check out the princess saving her own damn ass below…

While we’re at it, here’s Zelda’s protector Impa throwing down.

Dammit Nintendo — stop making me want to buy a Dynasty Warriors game.

