Zelda And Impa Bring The Girl Power In Two New ‘Hyrule Warriors’ Trailers

Sadly Princess Zelda probably won’t be starring in the next core Legend of Zelda title, but she will be fully playable (and pretty friggin’ badass) in the upcoming Hyrule Warriors! She fights with a little more finesse than Link, but she’s still fully capable of clearing out a room full of Stalfos with her light arrows.
Check out the princess saving her own damn ass below…
While we’re at it, here’s Zelda’s protector Impa throwing down.
Dammit Nintendo — stop making me want to buy a Dynasty Warriors game.
Via Destructoid
I honestly loved the older Dynasty Warriors games and only stopped buying them because the newer versions didn’t really add anything to the equation. I’d snatch this game up if I actually owned a WiiU (which will most likely never happen).
Can’t think of many games that feature more female player characters than male ones, and far less that don’t do it primarily for sex appeal reasons. So this is pretty cool. And Impa looks fuckin’ awesome. I look forward to seeing Midna’s video.
saigo no ATTTTTAAAAAAKUUUUU!!!
Needs more Dian Wei and his giant axe.