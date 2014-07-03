Here Are 7 Explosively Colorful Games To Play Over The Fourth Of July Weekend

Tomorrow is America’s birthday, so you know that that means — consuming unwise amounts of grilled meat and gazing at loud colorful explosions! There aren’t really that many games about barbequing, so let’s focus on the latter and run down some bright, colorful, explosive games you should be playing on your day off…
Note: I’m focusing on more recent games here, since most 8 and 16-bit games were pretty colorful. In other words, you can consider, “Dig up your NES/Genesis/SNES” the eighth entry on this list.
Rayman Legends
Rayman Legends is one of the most gorgeous 2D games ever made. It’s absolutely packed with beautiful detail, and some truly eye-popping bosses and set pieces. French guys may have made this game, but it’s the perfect embodiment of Fourth of July festivities.
Prince of Persia (2008)
Oh, the poor 2008 Prince of Persia reboot — it arrived right when grey-brown mania was at its height, and was rejected by most gamers, but this very pretty game has actually aged pretty well. Snatch it from the bargain bin and give it a try.
Geometry Wars
Super Stardust HD
Score Rush
SHMUPS are colorful.
Geometry Wars definitely has a “fireworks” vibe to it too.
One of the recent pac-man games, Pac-Man Championship Edition DX or something, on xbl/psn is a really colorful game.
Beat hazard coop.
Oh man did I love the Prince of Persia reboot. Now would be a good time for the Xbone to support 360 games…
I really wish Ubisoft hadn’t been disappointed by it and they actually made the sequel that was originally planned. Sure, it was a tad easy since Elika prevented you from dying, but the platforming was great and the game was gorgeous.
I just picked up Rayman Legends during the Steam Summer sale. I haven’t played it yet, maybe this weekend is as good a time as any. Rayman Origins was great and I’ve heard Legends is even better.
I really didn’t like Origins, and I feel like the only one. The fact that the levels are designed for you to move as fast as possible but you need to collect almost every thing to move on in the overworld made it so i had to constantly replay levels, and it wasn’t fun.
Still hooked on last of us factions multiplayer. Thinking about downloading the ps3 resident evil 4 and revisiting that… Any thoughts ?
This may be a silly question. But have you played through The Last Of Us single player DLC “Left Behind”
It plays through the events that happened after the first college that Joel and Ellie goes to in Colorado to try and find the Fireflies and then are ambushed by Hunters. The main story centers around Ellie and her best friend Riley, via flash backs. If you have not, it is definitely worth a play through.
Sorry. I already have played all of these….Worms Armageddon counts right?
I will recommend a game that I played and beat last weekend in one sitting.
“Brothers A Tale Of Two Sons”
Amazingly beautiful game that plays out like a Grimm’s Fairy Tale with beautiful imagery. If you enjoyed Ico, you will enjoy Brothers.
Brothers “Borrows” quit a bit from Ico. Also, without giving much away, the way the controls alter a little at the very end brought out an unexpected emotional felling in me. I have never had controls in a game do that to me before.
Brothers is definitely worth playing through, and try to do it when you can in one sitting. It only takes about 4 to 5 hours, or longer, if you want to enjoy the views.
Feeling out of me. Sorry, just got off of thirds…..How about an edit button Uproxx
I switched to the Fireworks grenade mod in Borderlands 2 to mark the occasion. Colorful and you get to blow stuff up? What’s more American than that?
Nothing like celebrating the birth of the U.S. of A, than blowing up a piece of it
