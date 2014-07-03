Here Are 7 Explosively Colorful Games To Play Over The Fourth Of July Weekend

Tomorrow is America’s birthday, so you know that that means — consuming unwise amounts of grilled meat and gazing at loud colorful explosions! There aren’t really that many games about barbequing, so let’s focus on the latter and run down some bright, colorful, explosive games you should be playing on your day off…

Note: I’m focusing on more recent games here, since most 8 and 16-bit games were pretty colorful. In other words, you can consider, “Dig up your NES/Genesis/SNES” the eighth entry on this list.

Rayman Legends

Rayman Legends is one of the most gorgeous 2D games ever made. It’s absolutely packed with beautiful detail, and some truly eye-popping bosses and set pieces. French guys may have made this game, but it’s the perfect embodiment of Fourth of July festivities.

Prince of Persia (2008)

Oh, the poor 2008 Prince of Persia reboot — it arrived right when grey-brown mania was at its height, and was rejected by most gamers, but this very pretty game has actually aged pretty well. Snatch it from the bargain bin and give it a try.