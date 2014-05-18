A ‘Godzilla’ Sequel Is Already Greenlit Because This Monster Is Huge(ly Profitable)

Godzilla has already made $103 million worldwide this weekend, poising it as the biggest opening of of 2014 so far, befitting of the fattest Godzilla so far. In the least surprising news of the day, Legendary Pictures and Warner have decided to move forward with a sequel to this admirable and gloriously silly monster movie. Reports Deadline:
[Gareth] Edwards has talked about what he would do with a sequel, saying he would use the same kind of restraint that he did for this one. He learned well from watching Spielberg films as the monster was only talked about for the first part of this film. And, of course, there were those reaction shots that added to the suspense. Edwards was given the chance by Legendary’s Thomas Tull who put faith in him to pull this off, having previously done Monsters which only grossed $2.6M in total.
Godzilla is on track to gross twice as much as the awful 1998 version starring Matthew Broderick, which somehow grossed $136.3 million worldwide. Hopefully they can get that total diva Godzilla out of his trailer to film another movie.
And we already have a suggestion for how they should advertise God2illa…
Well that makes sense, Stephen Spielberg has never made a f*cking Godzilla movie.
I Dan hit it on the head earlier. The movie has some really good moments and is a serviceable “Summer” movie, but people don’t go to giant monster movies to see a story about family/relationship drama thrown in with a few action pieces. They go there to see two giant monsters mess each other up. It’s a recurring problem with big, dumb spectacle movies, ‘Pacific Rim’ had the same issue as well as all of the ‘Transformers’ (and by the looks of it, this next one could be the worst violator).
If the humans were interesting or doing something interesting, I wouldn’t have minded so much.
Godzilla was better than ALL the Transformers and Pacific Rim’s of the world imo. At the end of the day, everything pertaining to Godzilla and the MUTO’s were on point and really, some of the best reboots are about re-discovering a familiar character (see Batman Begins) in an interesting way and Godzilla had that nailed.
I think it was solid, but needs a bit more Godzilla. The humans werent terribly interesting, but other than that, no gripes.
I thought earlier he said he wanted the sequel to be similar to DAM, and now he’s saying he’ll be restrained? I don’t think you can have it both ways.
Oh please let the moster that Godzilla fights be… Gamera!!! Please… oh please… Please… oh please… Please… oh please… Please… oh please…
I really want this movie to make enough money to start a Marvel/DC/FOX-style franchise war. Some studio somewhere announces a 20 year plan for Ultraman movies and shit. Gamera and Godzilla II put on the same opening day. Bring back Peter Jackson’s King Kong to fight Frankenstein because why not.
Rumors are already circulating that studios are going to buy and dub some of the more recent Ultraman movies. Which will be interesting since dear God, that franchise has gone insane even by tokusatsu standards.
If he really has the freakin’ ego to compare this movie to Jaws, Gareth Edwards needs a paddlin’.
My suggestion for the next movie is to actually to adapt James Stokoe’s Half-Century War, about a Japanese soldier fighting Godzilla for, well, fifty years. It’s like Moby Dick with missile launchers.
Hopefully Godzilla will be star in the sequel rather than the cameo he filmed for this piece of shit.
They better give Elizabeth Olsen a bigger part in the next one. That little part she had in the first was an insult.
Edwards added, “the stars of this one will be Frankie Muniz and Aaron Paul.”
This is how I see it going down. Next movie, fairly early, another monster shows up. Ghidorah, Gigan, something either from here or an asteroid from space. Monster starts smashing everything up, army fights it, blah, blah, blah. Everyone is bragging about how Godzilla will come and save us again, but…he doesn’t. So the people characters go looking for him while the world’s forces try to kill the monster. Godzilla is eventually found (they can even introduce monster island this way if they like), and they lure him to the monster with all the same plot logic used in this movie and Godzilla smashes its face in while everyone cheers.
This sets up Godzilla 3, where the world builds their own weapon since they don’t know if Godzilla will help them ( call it Mechagodzilla, or Ultraman or whatever) which then ends up fighting Godzilla.
Which is then the movie Pacific Rim should have been. And I say that as someone who liked Pacific Rim.
As long as they don’t make the human’s weapon one of those stupid hover ships, the Gotengo or whatever it was called.
I would hope WB and Legendary would get the rights for Mothra or Gamera for the sequel.