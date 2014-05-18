A ‘Godzilla’ Sequel Is Already Greenlit Because This Monster Is Huge(ly Profitable)

Godzilla has already made $103 million worldwide this weekend, poising it as the biggest opening of of 2014 so far, befitting of the fattest Godzilla so far. In the least surprising news of the day, Legendary Pictures and Warner have decided to move forward with a sequel to this admirable and gloriously silly monster movie. Reports Deadline:

[Gareth] Edwards has talked about what he would do with a sequel, saying he would use the same kind of restraint that he did for this one. He learned well from watching Spielberg films as the monster was only talked about for the first part of this film. And, of course, there were those reaction shots that added to the suspense. Edwards was given the chance by Legendary’s Thomas Tull who put faith in him to pull this off, having previously done Monsters which only grossed $2.6M in total.

Godzilla is on track to gross twice as much as the awful 1998 version starring Matthew Broderick, which somehow grossed $136.3 million worldwide. Hopefully they can get that total diva Godzilla out of his trailer to film another movie.

And we already have a suggestion for how they should advertise God2illa…