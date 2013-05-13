‘Agents Of SHIELD’ Apparently Going To Feature Luke Cage

First of all, it’s official: ‘Agents of SHIELD’ is hitting the small screen and is probably going to be ABC’s centerpiece. Secondly, if that’s not Luke Cage in this first official clip, we’ll eat his fancy metal tiara.
OK, so it could just be a random super-strong Black guy, but why else would you stick him in mustard pants? Yes, we know it’s originally a yellow silk shirt, but let’s face it, mustard pants are both more realistic and way less tacky.
Disappointingly, this won’t be a superteam show; it’s got a fairly standard ensemble of new characters who can pretty much be summed up by their jobs (Hacker, Scientist, Muscle, etc.). ABC also claims they want to show to stand on its own merits, and we’re sure the current rumors of Robert Downey, Jr. using his massive leverage to force Marvel to pay the rest of the Avengers what they’re worth has nothing whatsoever to do with that claim.
On the other hand, it’s pretty obvious this show is also a vehicle to give more obscure heroes and villains a chance in the spotlight without having to spend $100 million on a movie. At least we hope so; it’d be depressing if Disney chose to slap a marketable name on a generic SF series. So, we’ve got a few suggestions for other heroes the show might feature.
Moon Knight
OK, so his continuity makes the X-Men look simple (is he powered by Egyptian magic? Crazy? Batman? All three? Doug Moench probably isn’t entirely sure either.), but it’s hard to think of a Marvel character with more of a beloved cult surrounding him. Also apparently beatings will be fairly prominent in the show according to this clip, and nobody hands out a beating like Moon Knight.
Omega The Unknown
It’s a cult series courtesy of Steve Garber (and later Jonathan Lethem), but if you’ve read the series, and you should if you haven’t, it’s a fairly unique comic and well-suited to the show’s overall themes.
Chemistro
Just because he’s the perfect sad-sack villain: A guy who should be scary with his gun that can transmute matter, but just has too many personality flaws to really make the whole supervillain thing work for him.
The Mad Thinker
If for no other reason than you can have the team gadget nerd go toe-to-toe with him in a gadget fight. And who doesn’t love a good gadget fight?
We’re sure you’ve got suggestions; let us know in the comments.
If this show does not at-least marginally include a Danny Rand Iron Fist easter egg, I will be a sad panda.
I suspect we’ll see a lot of shout-outs. Rand, Roxxon, etc.
If this show does well, I could very much see a “Heroes For Hire” spin-off work happen.
Hmm, my semi-obscure cult favorite would be if they took one episode, maybe for April Fools, and the episode Marvel’s Agents of HATE.
Personally, I want a Nextwave movie, but I’ll take what I can get.
A Nextwave movie would be amazing. Sigh, I want more Ellis comics.
If Luke Cage is in it, a cameo by Jessica Jones would be cool, and maybe it could spinoff into that Jessica Jones series that Marvel was considering.
If they were going to do that, having the Purple Man as a bad guy would be pretty great as well
Sweet Christmas…
Build an entire season around the last Secret Wars series – each episode agents take down a low level villain (Killer Shrike, Goldbug, Boomerang, Trapster), then SHIELD finally puts it together that there is no way these guys could afford their tech; trace the tech back to the Tinkerer, who is funded by Latveria for terrorist purposes. Giant season finale battle with Luke Cage, Danny Rand and others.
Your comment contradicts your username, because that’s goddamn amazing.
That would be the absolute tits, if they can slowly phase in some of the ‘street level’ characters like Misty knight, Shang Chi and so on it would be even better!
That would be freaking amazing. The only issue would be whether the 20th Century Fox owns the exclusive rights to “Latveria” since it’s most associated with Doom and the Fantastic Four.
They could change it to another pretend nation, or even have them all linked up to the Masters of Evil with Baron Zemo as the head. This could even lead into the following season, where the same bad guys dress up as heroes, save a couple lives and cities and get national attention and praise. Maybe call them the Thunderbolts or something.
I would tape it. On VHS. Treasure forever. And sell bootlegs as a way of spreading the word.
Halloween episode with Dr. Strange would be fun, bring in Mephesto or Johnny Blaze. Ghost rider needs a reboot. Maybe even Blade, who also needs a reboot. I figure A.I.M and Hydra will play a part in the show too.
Yeah, I’d bet they play the central antagonists to some degree or another.
If marvel get this right it could be an awesome way of introducing Daredevil, Iron Fist and Dr Strange before they get their own movies, maybe even tie in with Ant Man??
You know what I’d kill for? Coulson to turn out to be the Vision leading into Avengers 2.
That’d be awesome, I could see them keeping him looking normal during the TV series then going full red and green ‘battle mode’ during the movie, throw in a nod to Hank Pym developing the tech that they used to save him and it all ties the room together nicely…
Milk my tits and call me Lucy its Phil!
IDon’tKnowWhatI’mDoing comment above got me thinking….
Does Marvel still own all of the Television rights to their characters?
They can’t use anyone primarily associated with Spider-Man, X-Men or the Fantastic Four in thier movies without working a deal out with Sony or 20th Century Fox, but would that prohibit them from using a Spider-Man villain or supporting character (ie, Shocker or Ben Urich) as long it it’s just referenced on TV?
I believe if you sell the film rights, that includes all moving images. But I doubt Marvel gave away guys like The Shocker because, really, who wants him?
Shocker has the frattiest villain name of all time, so there’s that. He sounds like a douchey pledge nickname. Also, his costume is amazing and looks like he’s wearing mattress pads.
Next week Dane Cook terrifies New York as THE SHOCKER!!!
If you’ll recall, Urich was in the Daredevil movie (and has always been more tied to DD in my mind). He might have reverted when the DD rights reverted.
Jennifer Walters AKA She-hulk could easily appear defending a wronlgy accused Luke Cage or Iron fist or etc. No need for her to hulk out (and inflate the budget) just a flash o green on her eyes during a tense could work… plus a cameo of Mark Ruffalo could boost ratings.
Really, the Hulk will show up, but solely as a CGI character: Cheaper that way.
She-Hulk doesn’t need to be expensive either. Just find a tall actress, have her work out and bulk up a bit and paint her green. Boom, instant She-Hulk. I guess her throwing cars and jumping 5 stories in the air could inflate the budget a bit, but if they keep those exploits for sweeps it should be okay, right?
Can I get a misty knight cameo, the live action marvel U needs mor hot chick with afros
Throw in Colleen Wing, and I’ll buy!
Three words:
Paste
Pot
Pete
If Whedon is involved, I guarantee you Paste Pot Pete will show up. He’s the funniest unintentional puberty metaphor ever made.
Team him up with Stilt Man and you’ve got a stew goin’!
I just need as much Maria Hill as I can get. If that includes Cobie Smulders, so much the better.
No way that’s Luke Cage, it’s clearly Rage.
That is a viable theory, but my gut says it’s Luke Cage, more marketable that way.
It’s a half joke… if you show down the red Marvel credit thing they use at the beginning of the promo on of the comic pages they use is a shot of Rage.
If they do decide to use him, I’m guessing it because they’re saving Cage for the movie universe. I’m guessing that there will be little interplay between the TV universe and the movie universe and what there will be will be one way (movie to TV) since the Movies are where the real money to be made is and they’ll try and avoid hamstringing themselves with certain characters and actors in the future.
Actually, that logo thing does give your theory a little weight: Marvel tends to use characters it features in those comic flip pages, and they’d probably want the New Warriors out there are some point.
Hopefully he does a better job as Luke Cage than as the Jubal Early wannabe on Arrow. Seriously, one of the worst TV assassins ever.
IRON FIST OR GTFO!!!!1
If the Avengers movie and the current Marvel line of movies, down to black Nick Fury have been more in-line with the Ultimate universe, does it stand to reason that the storyline and villains would be from that timeline/universe, as well? That puts a whole new spin on possibilities.
wait do you think they will have a big strong guy, a tomboy girl with a chip on her shoulder, a sarcastic hacker, and a guy who has gone under cover so many times he lost any sense of identity?… Ya know NCIS LA but in Marvel world.
Here’s what I’d like to see:
Black Panther: I’m admittedly bias; my favorite part of ’Avengers: EMH’ was T’Challa (minus the whole “we’re from Wakanda which, being located in Africa, means that despite being one of the most technologically advanced societies in the world we’re all gonna wear animal skins and handle major political decisions via mixed martial arts contests). That said, this show would only benefit from a story arc featuring the Black Panther. Right out of the gate you’ve got a complex and capable character that provides international politics, advanced technology, and a non-western spirituality in a simple and stylish costume that would be easy and cost effective to translate to television.
Captain Marvel: Sure, there’s a convoluted back story and an entire alien race to introduce but seeing as how the reinvention of Carol Danvers is one of the best things to come out of the Marvel NOW initiative I think getting her involved in the cinematic universe should be paramount. And it wouldn’t be all that difficult. Introduce S.W.O.R.D. as a response to recent alien invasion (and convenient political rival to S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Carol Danvers a respected and engaging official who, by the end of season one, gets exposed to some kind of cosmic radiation and as a result, gains one of the better superhero power sets out there. Cue Avengers Two.
Hercules: Thor’s alien/mythology angle is fun and all, but what if instead of taking everything so goddamn seriously all the time, he just focused on getting drunk and laid? Or, what happens when a super strong, nigh invulnerable, perpetually intoxicated and horny demigod starts hanging around the S.H.I.E.L.D. offices? Awesome happens, that’s what.
Deathlok: Remember how Agent Coulson said that a lot of people were trying to recreate the super solider serum? Well, Deathlok was one of those attempts and it didn’t work out so well. Apparently, while bringing a solider back from the dead, upgrading him with killer robot parts, and shoehorning an amoral A.I. computer into his brain might all read well on paper, it didn’t play well with focus groups, who were brutally murdered immediately after the test screening by the aforementioned assassin cyborg.
Sleepwalker: Alright, I know I’m in the minority here but just hear me out. Weird shit starts happening in Brooklyn that eventually gets traced back to Rick Sheridan, counter culture film student and burnout. He honestly can’t account for what’s been going on in his neighborhood as he’s been passed out the majority of the time. We eventually learn that’s he’s possessed by a sleepwalker, an interdimensional physic alien that escapes while Rick is asleep and warps the world around him in accordance to dream logic. As the agents get closer to the source their own unconscious begins to influence the nature of the reality distortions and, as a result we learn more about them through abstract exposition. Which should be cool ‘cause one of them’s gotta have some weirdo skeletons in their closet.
Have they explained how Coulson is alive yet? I hope it’s not anything too cheesy or ridiculous. His death was the emotional lynchpin of the whole movie, and it would be really lame if they undermined that entire thing in the first 5 minute of the TV show.
Iron Fist
Daredevil
Punisher.
Although I think all 3 of these characters would be better suites to a Showtime/AMC type of weekly show, a la Walking Dead.
*suited*
Am I the only one who thinks that this show would be the perfect place to introduce a pre-She Hulk Jennifer Walters as a lawyer? SHIELD has to have lawyers, right?
This would be a great place for heroes like Wonder Man, Ms Marvel, US Agent and She Hulk. Characters that have no chance of making theaters. They’re not gonna do DD or Doc Strange on here. Doc Strange has a movie coming starring Benedict Cumberbatch and DD is a candidate for a reboot.