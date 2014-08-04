A Doozy Of A Deleted Scene From ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Has Leaked

Hey, remember how Peter Parker is an orphan? Looks like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was playing fast and loose with that particular part of the mythology as well. It just didn’t make the final cut.
The leak comes courtesy of a Spanish version of the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man 2 Blu-Ray, which is arriving in a couple of weeks. Among the deleted scenes appear to be, of all things, Richard Parker back from the dead for the dragged-out finale of the movie.
The full scene boils down to Peter’s dad comforting him because he can’t deal with Gwen’s death. Honestly, the scene doesn’t add much and it being cut wasn’t a surprise. The most important part is when the defining statement of Peter’s life comes up in the scene:
Yes, with great power comes great responsibility. But with parenting, you can dump your kids on your wife’s sister, no problem! Boy, May won’t be angry or anything when Dick Parker turns up in the next movie, if it ever happens. Nope, not at all.
maybe they were planning on making ASM3 about that idiotic “Spiderman’s parents are alive! no wait they’re simulcrums working for the fucking Chameleon” storyline?
You’ve probably nailed it.
That’s getting dangerously close to “Clone Saga” territory.
And with the clone saga, not only would you have like 6 Spider-Mans on screen that could all easily be done with CG and only use voice acting, (audiences just love seeing those costumes, right?), but think of all the toys they could sell.
Again.
That sure was a doozy.
Dick and Peter Parker? jeez
Wait until you meet his brother Johnson and adopted uncle Wang.
I think this is a restricted club. Don’t tell them you’re Jewish.
I was like “meh, whatever, it isn’t that bad, I mean, so far the whole second movie was a failure, so another brick to the pile isn’t muWAIT A FUCKING MINUTE, IS HE SAYING THAT LI-SUNNOVA,HE JUST DID, WHAT THE HELL??!?! HOW THEY DARE!?!? AAAAHFDHGDFDGH!!!”
And that’s how I became a Super Saiyan for the first time. Or crapped my pants, whatever.
I am like 99% sure Goku shits himself when he transforms. Like, he adds, what, five times his weight in muscle mass? They just expand all at once? Plus the muscle fibers in his digestive tract must become super strong too. Maybe he’s so powerful and efficient he just compacts it all down to pellets, like a rabbit.
Really, the cartoon bears me out on this one:
And now I cannnot unsee it.
Thanks.
P.S. :D
THAT’s the part of “Super Saiyan” that bothers you? For me it was the implication of “Aryan racial perfection” that would make Himmler blush. The Aryan Ubermensch is blond and blue-eyed. Super Saiyans are blond and blue-eyed. Each is the peak of their species. Conicidence?
Well, there’s a super saiyan Hitler pic out there, so…
Super Saiyans have green eyes.
Hey Sony? Have you seen the movie with the talking racoon yet? Please…Please let Marvel have Spidey back.
This. The other studios are making all these movies just to keep rights and pray they make money. They don’t want to be the studio president that lost Spider-Man or X-Men and then Marvel/Disney takes over and makes $10 billion. Sad thing is even if ASM2 & 3 lose them money in the long or short run, they’ll just reboot it in 4 years or whatever before the rights go back. Best chance is Marvel fired Edgar Wright so he can take over a Spider-Man movie and destroy it so it hurts the value and integrity of the property so much that Marvel gets the rights back and then they bring back Wright to fix it all
That last sentence was doozy Lomez.
I must point out however that First Class was really good and Days of Future Past was great. Neither has the type of tone Marvel has done with their films and it would be exciting to see how Marvel would deal with the X-Men however. I’m pretty sure that they would be much more “comic booky”
It was probably just a stupid hallucination, like the hallucinations of Gwen’s act-stealing father.
Hey, maybe the can bring back Gwen, too.
They did that. Remember the clone story with Professor Warren aka The Jackal. He made a clone of Gwen and Peter thought he was losing his mind. Spider Man 144-149.
For whatever reason, I have not seen either of The Amazing Spider-man movies. Are they worth my time, or should I continue to ignore them?
>SIGH< Sadly, the latter. I liked the first one, but it's fundamentally inessential.
If your favorite part of previous Spider Mans was the non sequitur dance sequence, then this just might be worth your time.
Thought so. Thanks.
I wish the whole movie was deleted
WOW! WHAT A DOOZY! Who cares about all of the villains we haven’t seen yet when we can see PETER PARKER’S DAD!
Seriously, Sony. Give Spidey back to Marvel and back away slowly…
The relationship between Gwen and Peter were the best parts of both movies. To put a finer point on it: Emma stone and Andrew Garfield are adorable together, but they should have their own separate rom com. Otherwise, it was extremely homogenized, and lacked that “just enough grit” ingredient that makes the avengers, et al so blissfully entertaining.
I would have preferred the version where Jamie Foxx didn’t think he was in a superhero film FROM THE 90’S.
The over the top camp just doesn’t play anymore, Sony.
*Put on nerd glasses*
Aunt May is Richard’s brother’s wife! Not his wife’s sister!
*receive wedgie*