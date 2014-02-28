Here’s How ‘Batman Begins’ Should Have Ended, Giving Ra’s Al Ghul The Finger

How It Should Have Ended has returned with another animated alternate ending to a big budget movie. They’ve already provided improved versions of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaaaaaug as well as World War Z, Iron Man 3, and Thor: The Dark World. Now they turn their attention to Batman Begins and helpfully explain how Batman should have been able to foil Ra’s al Ghul plans with one finger. Not the middle one.

If you’re wondering why Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones) makes a cameo at 2:38 into the video below, it’s because he was in Batman Begins. Ha ha, he got hit in the face then, too. It’s like they knew.

Via How It Should Have Ended