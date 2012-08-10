Battle.Net Suffers Major Breach

This was going to happen eventually. Especially with the real money auction house: the desire to commit fraud is just too great in some people. But Battle.Net has been breached, and if you’ve got a World of Warcraft account or play Diablo III, time to change your passwords.
The good news is that the digital thieves didn’t get at credit card information, real names, or anything that could be used to impersonate you outside of Battle.Net.
The bad news is that the thieves made off with a whole bunch of hashed passwords. Also, mobile Authenticators may be “compromised.”
It’s unlikely anybody will be severely affected by this: Hashed passwords have to be decoded one by one, after all. But at the same time, this is likely only going to intensify the discontent many fans have with Battle.net and Blizzard’s demand that every game they sell you be connected to the Internet all of the time. Diablo III‘s infamous Error 37, StarCraft II‘s even more infamous “We Want LAN” debacle… eventually they’re going to have to explain to their users why these problems are worth it to the customer and not just to Blizzard.
And they’re running out of time to come up with something good.
image courtesy Blizzard
Good thing I only like to play single players campaigns offli…oh right.
Look at it this way, at least you can just limit your games to local LA- well, s***.
What does the RMAH have to do with this? Oh right, it is the boogey man that drives every decision in gaming now. Couldn’t be that Blizzard/battle.net is one of the largest online gaming communities and has been a ripe target for the underbelly since WoW went big.
Honestly, Blizzard was always a target. But the RMAH just makes it juicier.
yeah… it didn’t take them long to decode the hacked passwords. My account was one that got hacked and the first sign I had of it was multiple emails from blizzard banning me for an hour for spamming in a chat room. As I’ve only actually logged in once to play the game since release I knew it couldn’t have been me. Apparently they were hacked from Europe. That’s what blizzard told me at least.
That sucks, man. Sorry to hear it!
I’m so glad my PC can’t run diablo III…… I guess.
Yeah, I saw this news on Twitter and immediately went to change my password, and when I tried to log in and I guess typoed my password or something, I got a “too many attempts” error. I don’t know if that was just a mixup and it was supposed to just say “incorrect password,” or if someone had actually already been trying to get into my account, but it was a bit spooky either way.
That’s… that’s just no good.
Though I did get my password changed, and I changed my email too, so I’d assume that whatever data was obtained from the hack is probably useless now.