Channing Tatum Would Do Anything To Play Magical Purple Hobo ‘The Maxx’

Oh man, The Maxx — nothing about The Maxx ever really made much sense. Not the comics, not the cartoon, not the character himself, but dammit, it’s one of my favorite things from the ’90s. Apparently none other than C-Tates himself agrees. When asked recently what superhero (aside from Gambit) he’d like to play, he gave a rather unexpected answer…
“The Maxx is always something that I would LOVE to play The Maxx. Oh my God, I would do anything to play him!”
You heard him ladies (and a decent portion of the guys) — he’d do anything. Start raising your capital for a Maxx movie now.
For the uninitiated, The Maxx, created by Sam Kieth, was a hulking buck-toothed, giant-footed bum who dressed in purple and yellow and obsessively tried to protect a woman named Julie Winters. In the comics he was Julie’s imaginary rabbit friend somehow made real by Australian Aborigine magic, and in the MTV cartoon he was, uh, a gardener or something? I told you this stuff didn’t make much sense.
I’m pretty sure a live action Maxx movie could never, ever work, but if Channing Tatum as a hobo in purple sweatpants and giant foot prosthetics happens, I’ll probably retire to the porch to sip lemonade for the rest of my days, because my life will have peaked.
Channing Tatum needs to stop being awesome right now. He’s just supposed to be abs and a punchline!
But as a Syfy or Showtime mini-series…
Nooooo. SyFy would try to dumb it down and fail miserably at it. And they’d make sure the costume showed off his abs. However, James Marsters as Mr Gone would be an idea I wouldn’t hate.
The movie studio would probably want to call it Magic Maxx.
Can anyone tell me if this series is actually worth a downl… read. It looks interesting but I could see how it could be shit.
The first half is great, the second half featuring a new Maxx that looks like a giant slug is very much for diehard fans only.
IDW has actually been republishing it issue by issue, and it’s… memorable. I would buy it if you’re interested just because Sam Kieth has been through a lot and deserves our money.
I just don’t see how he would look in real life… He has no lower jaw but as a cartoon!
He could always join [www.facebook.com] already underway.
Not to rag on a fan passion project, but that pretty much proves my point that a Maxx movie can/should never be done.
This makes more sense than him as Gambit! Better physical match for the character. Channing Tatum, winning over fanboys one nerdy proclamation at a time.