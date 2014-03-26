Chris Evans Is Ready To Hang Up Captain America's Shield For Good

Chris Evans, formerly the Human Torch, is now Captain America. And, apparently, in front of the camera, that’s all he’s going to be in the near future. And beyond that, he’s not going to be in front of the camera at all.
Variety has a long gushy puff piece about Evans, complete with soulful photographs. But it’s got a theme: Evans is pretty much done acting. And yes, that extends to Cap, although he doesn’t mind the perks:
“Without these movies, I wouldn’t be directing,” he reckons. “They gave me enough overseas recognition to greenlight a movie. And if I’m speaking extremely candidly, it’s going to continue to do that for as long as the Marvel contract runs.”
Keep in mind, Evans hasn’t seen the kind of career benefits being the lead in a Marvel movie is supposed to create. Did you go see Puncture, where he played a drug-addicted shirtless lawyer? No? Neither did anybody else. The same is true of most of his other movies where he’s not flinging a shield. Even Snowpiercer, a worldwide hit, is getting screwed by the distributor.
In fact, being in a Marvel movie only seems to help your career if you’re already a movie star. Compare the career trajectories of, say, Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. Evans, not unreasonably, seems just a bit sick of the whole thing.
Or he could be angling for more money, since Marvel is notoriously cheap with its leads. Evans supposedly got just $300,000 for the first Cap movie, and he’s also got a six-picture contract which will have one movie left after Captain America 3 and Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Essentially, we wouldn’t put much money on seeing Cap after the third Avengers… at least unless Marvel ups his pay.
I’m not totally up on my comics knowledge, but didn’t Captain American die in the comics, during the Civil War arc? Any chance this could lead to some of this story showing up on screen, or are the future movie plots basically already set in stone?
Some of the stuff being said in the Winter Soldier trailer sounds like they could, loosely, be setting up for Civil War.
But no one currently has a secret identity
I don’t see Civil War happening. Cap getting greased by Thanos? That I see happening.
Also of note, the Ultimate line just killed both Cap AND Thor, and retired Iron Man into the bargain. So that’s… attention getting.
I have never been a huge fan of him as Cap anyway. It felt like the movie did well despite of him. Though it looks like Winter Solider might be pretty awesome.
Hell just have Capt 3 reveal he is actually William Burnside not Steve Rodgers
Terrence Howard was a secondary character (not to mention seriously miscast in the first place), so I don’t know if this comparison holds up.
I don’t know, maybe the dude just wants to direct. The Variety article makes it pretty clear Evans is losing interest in acting all together, not just for Marvel. Dan’s interpretation makes it seem like he’s more conniving and/or bitter about the superhero thing. I do wonder if Marvel could entice him to remain Cap IF they offered up directing gigs as has been rumored to be the case with Affleck and Warner Bros.
He has sounded nothing but gracious to Marvel. I don’t get the bitter interpretation at all.
And I don’t think Marvel would need to entice him to stay. They signed Sebastian Stan to a 9 picture deal for a reason. That’s longer than any of their other stars.
I could understand maybe wanting another job though that didn’t require you be in the gym for many hours a day and subsist entirely on egg whites celery and air.
I wouldn’t say “bitter” so much as “not working out the way it was generally expected to.” I’d argue Evans has tried harder to build a career than anybody else cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to build a career outside of it, and he’s gotten screwed every single time. That’s GOT to be frustrating.
FWIW, I thought he was great in Scott Pilgrim…
…and Not Another Teen Movie (seriously) and he was pretty much the only good part of the FF movies (nailed it, if you ask me). The guy can act, but I haven’t seen it when he’s Cap. Maybe it’s kind of a Natalie Portman/Star Wars kind of thing? This is all beside the point.
I agree more movies have survived recasting than failed by it.
Dan, did you even read the article?
“Evans is pretty much done acting. And yes, that extends to Cap”
You’re missing the part where he explicitly states that he will be honoring his Marvel contract. It’s even the subhead of the Vanity Fair article….
“If I’m acting at all, it’s going to be under Marvel contract, or I’m going to be directing,” he says. “I can’t see myself pursuing acting strictly outside of what I’m contractually obligated to do.”
That still leaves him some time on the bigscreen: Over the next several years, he will clock at least three more appearances as the red-white-and-blue-clad superhero in “Avengers” and “Captain America” sequels.”
He has a 6 picture deal with Marvel. So far, that’s Cap 1, Cap 2, Avengers 1 and Avengers 2. The cameo in Thor 2 didn’t count, according to him, so that leaves Cap 3 and Avengers 3 after this summer’s filming of Avengers 2.
I think I would also challenge the assertion that being in Marvel movies hasn’t helped Chris Hemsworth.
Dude has starred in two Ron Howard films, and the new Michael Mann, in just the last year. Two of these are 2015 movies, but still.
There’s no question Marvel movies put him on the map.
But there’s also no question that few people in Hollywood, much less Marvel movies, will compare to Robert Downey Jr. Sure, his career was kind of in the dumps prior to Iron Man, but he always had buzz. RDJ was considered one of the best young actors in Hollywood until drugs took him over.
I’d agree his other projects have been higher profile, and RDJ is perhaps an unfair comparison as Iron Man was something of the completion of a redemption narrative for him.
On the other hand, Hemsworth basically hasn’t seen as much out of Thor as you’d think. “Rush” bombed, for example.
It might have bombed but Chris Hemsworth is a name in Hollywood now, and he was a literal nobody when he was hired. I’d say he definitely benefitted from it. The next two… the Michael Mann movie and the next Howard movie, seem more epic in scope than Rush, so we’ll see how those do. But just based on stature alone, I think he’s coming out a winner.
Marvel has the money to pay Evans more. He hasn’t gotten any sort of Avengers bump to his other films because his other films haven’t been any good. But he’s been just fine as Cap and I would definitely prefer that they keep him around as long as possible.
If anyone from Marvel is reading this, I’ll take the 300K for as often as you’ll let me play Cap. I’m tall, blond and in OK shape.
I’ll do it for 25k a film and a contract guarantee for at least one make out session with Scarlett Johansson.
I saw Puncture…… loved it…..
Me too. And you know, everyone wants to direct. Stress on “wants”. Good luck to him.
Well, Captain America 3 is already greenlit and has a release date.
I finally got to see Snowpiercer a week ago, and I thought it was fantastic. Evans was pretty damn good in it and large part of why the movie was so good. I hope it does well when it finally comes out in the states.