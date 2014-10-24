Here’s A Closer Look At Ultron In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

Did you watch the leaked Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer this week? You know, the one that was full of mysteries and was supposed to bring back some of the nearly 8 million viewers Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. lost since the first episode, assuming the trailer had aired during the show like it was supposed to? (Whoopsie.) Well, if you haven’t watched it, go do that then come back here. (Sorry, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
Totally awesome, right? We already rounded up some GIFs and meme(s), but now real concept art and another meme have come to our attention. The video above is a perfectly executed mashup we’d be remiss if we didn’t include in this post. The concept art giving a better look at Ultron is contained in this tweet:
Via The High Definite, Quartz, and @gallietd
I can’t stop looking at his cloven hooves. He’d better chew the cud or he’s not kosher.
Not really feeling his Megatron face. That initial zombie Ultron in the beginning is crazy awesome though!
The Vision better royally fuck some shit up.
Ultron’s origin story appears to be way different than in the comic. I wonder if Marvel attempts to use Hank Pym (Ant-Man) as a possible tie in, as Paul Rudd is currently filming that movie.Pym was the one that originally created Ultron. In the trailer, it looks like one of Tony Stark’s Avenger Iron-Man suits somehow becomes sentient and ultimately becomes Ultron.
Yeah, they’ve made it clear that Pym’s not involved in this one. They might mention him in passing, especially since apparently he was a Jet Age golden boy in the movie timeline, but Ultron’s all Tony’s fault.
Makes me think that maybe Ant-Man will have Pym (Michael Douglas) work with Howard Stark back in the 60s and 70s. I wouldn’t be suprised, and thus he has something to do with tying it to the Marvel Universe.
Still sounds pretty awesome. Ultron is such a great villian in the Marvel universe. I read elsewhere that the movie is loosely based on the “Mighty Avengers” storyline from the 2007 series created by Bendis. Based on the trailer, we may also see Ultron’s adamantium upgrade.
I’m think Andy Serkis is playing Ulysses Klaw and it’s gonna be a Vibranium upgrade.
i figure that cap shield thing is a vision…they mentioned it during the comic con reveal…also serkis is also rumored to be the scientist that worked with howard stark on the original human torch android.
My friend made the point that vibranium is made in Wakanda and that could be a great way to introduce Black Panther.
I like the traditional glowing eyes better than these terminator eyes. I don’t like how his face seems to emote either. He is better cold, emotionless and calculating, but yeah- take my moneys.
Not sure how I feel about Ultron having a face-face instead of an awesome open face-plate full of angry red energy and Kirby krackle.
The EW cover showed a more classic looking Ultron(and you can see this version of him when the twins are standing behind him).
He’ll probably go through 3 or 4 makeovers in the movie.