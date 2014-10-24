Here’s A Closer Look At Ultron In ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’

10.24.14

Did you watch the leaked Avengers: Age of Ultron trailer this week? You know, the one that was full of mysteries and was supposed to bring back some of the nearly 8 million viewers Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. lost since the first episode, assuming the trailer had aired during the show like it was supposed to? (Whoopsie.) Well, if you haven’t watched it, go do that then come back here. (Sorry, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Totally awesome, right? We already rounded up some GIFs and meme(s), but now real concept art and another meme have come to our attention. The video above is a perfectly executed mashup we’d be remiss if we didn’t include in this post. The concept art giving a better look at Ultron is contained in this tweet:

avengers-age-of-ultron-14a

avengers-age-of-ultron-14b

Via The High Definite, Quartz, and @gallietd

