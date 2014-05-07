Definitely Not Super: Nintendo Lost Another Barrel Of Money In 2013

Nintendo just posted the results of their 2013 fiscal year (fiscal years generally run from April 1st to March 30th of the next calendar year) and the news isn’t good — Nintendo lost a moustache wilting $229 million.
As you might expect, this is mostly the Wii U’s fault, as Nintendo’s new console only sold 2.7 million in the past fiscal year. The 3DS did better with 12.2 million units, but that’s still nowhere near what the DS sold in its prime. For 2014 Nintendo is predicting they’ll sell 3.6 million Wii Us and another 12 million 3DSes, so at least wildly unrealistic sales projections are a thing of the past (Nintendo absurdly insisted they’d sell 9 million Wii Us for most of 2013).
If you’re looking for a silver lining in all of this, well, at least Nintendo’s losses are getting smaller. They lost 461 million in 2011 and 366 million in 2012, so perhaps this ship is very slowly righting itself.
How does Nintendo plan to steer themselves back into profitable waters? With more Pokemon of course! Along with all this financial doom and gloom, they also announced they’re doing a 3DS remake of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire…
Oh Pikachu — is there anything he can’t solve?
via Forbes
Wii U was far and away the worst advertised/explained major console of all time. The first year or so that it was out, I thought it was just an added touchpad accessory for the original Wii. None of the (very few) commercials they had ever explained exactly what it did so nobody even blinked an eye as far as buying one goes.
Were Ruby and Sapphire particularly popular versions of Pokemon? I stopped playing after Yellow.
Not really — I mean, all Pokemon games are massively popular, but I didn’t recall Ruby/Sapphire being that well loved by the hardcore fanbase. That said, the games are over a decade old now, so I’m sure memory of any flaws has been washed away in a wave of nostalgia.
Ruby/Sapphire were the first games where pokemon stopped being a phenomenon and started being a successful franchise.
Not that it’s anything to scoff at now, but you couldn’t turn a corner without seeing pokemon merchandise during the first two eras (Red/Blue and Gold/Silver). The corner store where my Dad bought smokes and news papers had the trading cards.
Ruby/Sapphire received a lot of initial flack because you couldn’t obtain a lot of pokemon from the first two Generations, until Fire Red/Leaf Green came out.
According to the internet and Tumblr, the remakes have been the most demanded thing from the fandom.
I would rather a Pokemon Snap 3DS remake.
Honest question: I have a PS4 and it is basically a blu ray and streaming service for me. The games that are out for it blow, there is nothing good coming down the pike, and I feel like I wasted a ton on it. So I’m considering just selling it while I can still get a good price for it and getting a Wii U & I guess a cheap bluray player. The Wii U looks like it actually has some fun games on it and I won’t just be using it as a bonafide chromecast like my PS4. Have I lost my mind? Someone tell me this is an awful idea before I do it.
That’s an awful idea. You already sunk the money into PS4, you might as well at least hold on to it until the first rush of significant games comes out this fall. After that, if you decide you’re still done with the PS4, you’ll get the same amount of money for your used system and the Wii-U will most likely have gotten a price cut by then.
I switched to a medium level htpc (from a xbox 360), still get to play games via steam / origin / etc and I feel less bad about mostly being it a Netflix / blu-ray player. Steam machines are coming soon too. That being said I will probably get a Wii U at some point but there is no rush.
My heart wants me to get a PS4, but honestly, my brain is telling me the better games are on xbox once again this generation, or at least available for both consoles.
If Playstation Now will offer PS1 and PS2 games in addition to the PS3 games, I may very well end up going PS4 over xbox this time around
I don’t know that I’d recommend selling the PS4 — but you might want to grab the Wii U in addition. It’s not very expensive to begin with, and a lot of places are selling them at pretty steep discounts. You can get one for under 200 on Amazon with a bit of digging.
If you get one, Pikmin 3, Super Mario 3D World, ZombiU, Nintendoland and Game & Wario are all really good. The soon to be released Mario Kart 8 also looks great.
@DaisyCutter what significant games? I’ve been trying to figure out what ‘must own’ games are coming out for it and so far I can only see GTA V, which I loved and beat already on 360. I’m not saying that sarcastically either, I honestly haven’t heard of any killer games coming but maybe because I’m not up on them like I used to be. I think I may just be tired of these serious dramatic shooting feel-fests where it’s like I’m being walked along and never die or have to restart
@Nate Birch see, most of those games sound fun and I feel like if I get a Wii U on top of the PS4 then I’ll have a game console and a $400 bluray player. I guess I’m just wondering what is on the horizon that would make me keep the PS4 for games.
Atari 2600 —–> Internet , why go anywhere else
And I still wonder… how have they not made a full Pokemon adventure game for the WiiU?? Would imagine that might sell a few systems
Better yet, make a Pokemon game for the WiiU like that Spyro Skylanders baloney. Sell a billion little physical toys to upload into your game.
They’ll never do anything to cut into the profitability of the handheld games, so no full console RPG/adventure is ever happening.
Rumor is the Wii U will be getting an HD Pokemon fighting game though (as in, a full-on fighting game like Tekken or Street Fighter).