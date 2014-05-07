Definitely Not Super: Nintendo Lost Another Barrel Of Money In 2013

Nintendo just posted the results of their 2013 fiscal year (fiscal years generally run from April 1st to March 30th of the next calendar year) and the news isn’t good — Nintendo lost a moustache wilting $229 million.

As you might expect, this is mostly the Wii U’s fault, as Nintendo’s new console only sold 2.7 million in the past fiscal year. The 3DS did better with 12.2 million units, but that’s still nowhere near what the DS sold in its prime. For 2014 Nintendo is predicting they’ll sell 3.6 million Wii Us and another 12 million 3DSes, so at least wildly unrealistic sales projections are a thing of the past (Nintendo absurdly insisted they’d sell 9 million Wii Us for most of 2013).

If you’re looking for a silver lining in all of this, well, at least Nintendo’s losses are getting smaller. They lost 461 million in 2011 and 366 million in 2012, so perhaps this ship is very slowly righting itself.

How does Nintendo plan to steer themselves back into profitable waters? With more Pokemon of course! Along with all this financial doom and gloom, they also announced they’re doing a 3DS remake of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire…

Oh Pikachu — is there anything he can’t solve?

via Forbes