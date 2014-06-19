Deep Wang: Here’s Everything Wrong With ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’

Hey, Transformers: Age of Extinction is opening in just a little over a week. Oh…boy. In order to celebrate Michael Bay’s latest gift to man-children everywhere, how ’bout we go back and nitpick everything wrong with the last movie in the series, Transformers: Dark of the Moon?
Grab yourself a drink and settle in, because this “Everything Wrong With” is nearly 20-minutes long (and it still misses its share of stuff)…
Man, Sentinel Prime’s weird dangly robo-beard is worth 10 sins alone in my opinion. While we’re at it, here’s Everything Wrong With Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.
Via CinemaSins
149 minutes!
Never saw so many bathroom breaks and bored conversations in a theater during a movie before.
UPROXX is a great site and these videos bring you down. They might be the most disappointing thing you post regularly. Sorry guys. Love the rest of your site though. Trim the fat.
Agreed. These suck.
Well, that’s like, your opinion, man.
Yeah I don’t think I hate anything as much as seeing cinema sins
Your complaining just makes me want to post CinemaSins all the more.
The Spite is strong with Birch.
Cinema Sins is terrible… the guy who runs it needs a swift kick in the nuts
You guys could link to honest trailers, or if you wanted… link to Mark Kermode
Just not Cinema Sins
No one actually likes Cinema Sins
My takeaway from all these people bitching about Cinema Sins is that they are extremely thin-skinned that their favorite movies have been insulted.
They did Frozen just the other day. The blowback was massive…and hilarious.
The internet has given heightened exposure to many entertaining film critics…
Vince, Mark Kermode, Red Letter Media, etc
However, when I watch Cinema Sins, the only thought I have in my head is “some 140 lb punk has taken too much Ritalin and won’t shut the hell up.”
That everyone’s ganging up on Cinema Sins for bashing a Transformers movie is all you need to know to never run one of these again.
Just because transformers is annoying and terrible doesn’t make cinema sins any less annoying and terrible
Everything thats wrong with Transformers: Michael Bay. Fixed it.
Also, nothing wrong with the ladies in these films. Nothing at all.
I think the movies are ridiculous bits of shit, but they are better than that dude’s vocal style. Jesus.
[i.giphy.com]
so yea i gotta big one