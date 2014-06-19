Deep Wang: Here’s Everything Wrong With ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’

Hey, Transformers: Age of Extinction is opening in just a little over a week. Oh…boy. In order to celebrate Michael Bay’s latest gift to man-children everywhere, how ’bout we go back and nitpick everything wrong with the last movie in the series, Transformers: Dark of the Moon?

Grab yourself a drink and settle in, because this “Everything Wrong With” is nearly 20-minutes long (and it still misses its share of stuff)…

Man, Sentinel Prime’s weird dangly robo-beard is worth 10 sins alone in my opinion. While we’re at it, here’s Everything Wrong With Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Via CinemaSins