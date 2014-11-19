‘Far Cry 4’ Pirates Accidentally Out Themselves On Twitter

#Video Games
Senior Contributor
11.19.14 7 Comments

There’s a section of the gaming populace that has a weird form of entitlement; they expect the game to ship complete, and for them to be able to steal it. And when the game they stole lacks features they want, they go complain to the people they stole from. Who, in the case of Ubisoft, shut them down hilariously.

You might have read online that Far Cry 4 has no FOV slider on the PC. That’s kind of a big deal as being able to adjust the field of view can really help PC players get the most out of the game. So, why did Ubisoft leave this out?

As you can see, they didn’t, as VG 24/7 notes. It’s part of the Day One patch. Now, granted we can talk about the annoyances and virtues of Day One patches all day long, and they are pretty annoying. But since pirates haven’t registered the game and aren’t communicating with Ubisoft, they’re not getting any patches and updates… and if they want the patch, they’ll have to shell out for the game.

So, let’s see… there has to be something that communicates our feelings about thieves being outed… something that conveys exactly what happens when entitlement blows up in your face… hmmm… Eureka!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSFar Cry 4mistakespatchesPIRACYSCHADENFREUDEUBISOFTvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 19 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP