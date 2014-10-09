Fold Paper Like A Badass With This Amazing Paper Airplane Machine Gun

#3D Printing
10.09.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

So, somebody has used a 3D printer to make a giant machine gun. That may not sound like great news, but it actually is, because this gun exclusively shoots paper airplanes.

Created by a guy named Dieter Michael Krone who, based on his website, is very into paper airplanes, the gun gobbles up a piece of paper and spits out a pretty nicely-formed looking paper airplane within seconds.

You can check out a quick demo of the gun below…

I can see the military applications now! The highschool teachers of our enemies are going to be so annoyed by this thing!

Via Gizmondo

