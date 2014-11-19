Fox Wants A Star For Jean Grey In ‘X-Men: Apocalypse.’ Cyclops? Meh, Whoever.

Cyclops, as any Marvel fan knows, gets no respect. Still, the casting rumors for X-Men: Apocalypse are a kick right to the ol’ non-blasting cyclops for the guy, as celebrities line up to play Jean Grey and he’s being filled by the first convenient actor.
As gathered by The Wrap, Fox is aiming high for Jean Grey. They sort of have to: Part of X-Men: Days Of Future Past was essentially giving the whole franchise a good hard continuity wipe. Nothing from the first five films or so in the series actually happened. Plus, they’re in the ’80s, so realistically you can’t have Famke Janssen running around trying to pass herself off as sixteen.
So the casting for Jean is rather intense; Chole Grace Moretz, Hailee Steinfeld, and Elle Fanning are all up for the role. The fact that they’re going for young actresses with rather large piles of awards instead of whoever’s hot right now would seem to be a hint they’re maybe going to try and do Dark Phoenix right this time. It’s especially interesting because it’s definitely built with an eye towards future movies; X-Men: Apocalypse will largely center around Magneto and Mystique’s relationship. We know, it’s hard to believe Fox isn’t dragging Wolverine back into the fray, but we’re sure he’ll turn up somewhere.
As for Cyclops, apparently they’re just casting that kid from Interstellar, Timothée Chalamet, to get it out of the way, because meh, whatever. It’s Cyclops. Nobody cares about Cyclops. They had to make him a dumbass who cheats on his telepathic wife, telepathically, with another telepath to get anybody to care what he was up to. Cast a potato, put a visor on it, we’re good.
It’s likely we’ll find out who’s cast soon: The movie begins production next spring. Personally, we’re pulling for Steinfeld. After all, it’s just not an X-Men movie without a precocious Oscar-nominated actress in a major role.
Yeah who would ever like Cyclops right? Probably some nerd. Probably some real dork who memorized all of his combos in Marvel vs Capcom 2 and bought red sunglasses so he could like him. Like a dork. Let’s all make fun of him.
I’m gonna go sob in the corner for unrelated reasons.
I always liked Cyclops for the weirdest reason: Tri-Klops was my favorite He-Man toy.
Hey, I played in a crawlspace full of black mold, whaddya want from me?
MvC might actually mark the ONE time anybody did a good thing with Cyclops. I don’t actually hate the character, but Marvel has never figured out how to do anything good with him.
I always liked Cyclops because in the 90s arcade game his special attack was THE best. You could just hang out at the other end of the screen and shoot away.
Cyclops is my favorite X-Man so fuck you, world.
I too know the pain of being a Cyclops fan, the man gets no respect! Joss Whedon turned him into a stone cold bad ass during his Astonishing X-Men run,he needs to be written like that more often
@Jean-Claude Van Shazam Yeah, that’s fair. This is a great panel
Cyclops is my favorite X-Man. there. I said it. I also like Gambit and Multiple Man.
Seeing as Famke Janssen never ages, yes she can play a 16-year-old.
It’d be something to see Famke Janssen with a 16-year old boy. I believe they call that a fantasy.
@Breesus Disciple That happened in Nip/Tuck
You were the dude who left that creepy doll book in her apartment, weren’t you?
I guess casting Storm is in the “meh” category too? Either way we know Jean, Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, Iceman, Colossus, Kitty, Beast, Storm, and Prof. X will survive Apocalypse.
Heh, true, but they’re not going to kill them off anyway.
…I just had a thought. You know who DIDN’T show up in DOFP’s happy ending? Humans.
Jean probably will play a major role in the next film whereas Storm will be more like the weather announcer on the 17:00 news
I don’t get why they don’t make the Cyclops-Phoenix love story the arc like they did for the Claremont/Byrne Dark Phoenix saga. I mean, Cyclops is pretty wicked in the comics. The leader, he’s a fighter, and he shoots optic blasts (I didn’t say lasers, nerds) out of his eyes. You toss in a Ryan Gosling and you’ll make a bajillion dollars.
You’d think, but more often than not he’s the boring stiff of the party. If they made an X-Men movie in the forties, he’d be played by Ralph Bellamy.
Except you’d spend an entire movie covering Ryan Gosling’s eyes and a sizable chunk of his face.
Marsden isn’t a bad actor, the Cyclops role just limits you to acting with just your mouth. Frown/smile/grimace basically become your options. I don’t think an A lister would want the role and I doubt the studio would want to pay a premium for an actor who will end up looking completely wooden no matter his skill.
Then get Karl Urban. He was good in Dredd, granted that was mostly scowling.
i would watch the shit out of karl urban as cyclops
I think CMG would be a great X-23. Who needs Wolverine when you got chick Wolverine
Watch the Carrie remake and see if you still feel that way.
i always thought she looked a lot like summer glau, who i’m not the biggest fan of, but is good at kicking ass while looking frail.
When you said they cast someone who’s “hot right now” I just immediately assumed we were getting more Miles Teller shoved down our throats
I really hope they don’t play up a love triangle with Hugh Jackman, Cyclops and a 16 year old Jean Grey.
It worked for Twilight
Remember that time Wolverine and Spiderman swapped bodies and Logan tried to fuck Mary Jane?
Potato in a visor you say?
/RIP
Aw, now I’m sad.
In the 80s, Cyclops was a stick-in-the-mud chief worry was Jean,, jean,, and jean. Every other mutant was more interesting. He was so dull that a powerless Storm challenged and beat him for leadership of the x-men.
I really didn’t like him till I read The Adventures of Cyclopes and Phoenix.
Would it really be so difficult to find a real redhead to play, um, a real redhead? Helloooo, Molly Quinn!
the chick from doctor who… amy pond…
a little too mousy probably, but hot just the same.
I dunno, she didn’t seem too mousy in Guardians of the Galaxy.
They’ve turned Cyclops into some militant Jim Jones style cult leader these days.
Well the short list has been modified a few times and it doesn’t look good for Chloe as Jean Grey. Bad move by the director
