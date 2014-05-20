‘Goat Simulator’ Update Brings A New Map, Goat Skateboarding, And Much More

#Video Games
05.20.14 4 years ago

Goat Simulator started as a gag, then turned into a real, surprisingly entertaining game, but there was only so much fun you could have with your mentally deficient goat. Well, goat lovers, (uh…) it’s time to take the city by storm again, because Goat Simulator is getting an update, which promises all sorts of new features and content. The most notable additions are a new map the size of the game’s original map and local splitscreen multiplayer. There are also some more obscure, yet no less important additions, such as…

“Goat wall-running and balancing on your front legs

You will be able to ride bicycles and skateboards, and force humans to ride you.

New playable goats, including Tornado Goat, Shopping Goat, Classy Goat, Repulsive Goat, and more!”

More video game patch notes should include promises of classy goat skateboarding. You can upgrade Goat Simulator to version 1.1 on June 3rd for free.

via Destructoid

