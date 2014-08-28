‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Is The Next Victim Of The Delay Curse

Supposedly, this fall, Grand Theft Auto V will be released for next-gen consoles and the PC. We say “supposedly” because increasingly it’s starting to look like yet another victim of the Delay Curse that has struck down so many this fall.
Here’s superfan Halcyon Death Squad explaining it on YouTube:
We’d love to tell you it’s just some YouTuber stirring up the pot, but unfortunately, this would actually make sense. For one thing, there’s not really a big sense of urgency here; the last-gen versions have sold, let’s see here, 29 million copies six weeks out from release, and has probably racked up a sale or two since there. Plus there’s some DLC a few people probably bought.
For another, the game is obviously quite complex, which may be holding up the porting process, and can be delayed into 2015 without screwing up Take Two’s balance sheet. The company doesn’t like delaying anything outside the fiscal year it’s being released. It also doesn’t have to worry much about making money this fall; Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel! appears to be right on track and will probably sell a staggering amount of copies.
This is still a rumor, but don’t be surprised if it comes true. We’ll just have to settle for the last-gen version of GTA Mythbusters for a while.
I would be doing the ol’ Scrooge McDuck as well if I had their money.
“We don’t care. We don’t have to. You’ll give us a pile of money no matter what!”
I admit I prefer Saint’s Row, albeit I’m worried about the inevitable reboot that they claim is coming.
I liked GTA 5 but not enough to warrant a purchase on my PS4. Last of Us was a rare’ exception. As for delays, the game I’m looking most forward to is Dragon Age Inquisition.
And it’s already been delayed, so you’re probably good to go in November.
Yeah. I was annoyed when they delayed it the first time but I can’t blame them. They want to give their fans the best possible game and make up for the entire Dragon Age II fiasco. They’re already claiming its the best game the studio has put out, but then again, they’d probably say that about pretty much any new game they put out. Don’t let me down, BioWare. I still have faith in you. Even after the Mass Effect 3 endings controversy!
Can’t really say it’s a victim of the “delay curse” because it’s already been out for almost a year. Can’t bear the wait for it to come out on Next Gen consoles? Then just buy it for your last gen consoles if you haven’t already!
I’m still waiting on some single player DLC. The free updates have been nice, sure, but they’re no “Ballad of Gay Tony.”
(If you can’t tell, I’m irritated that this gen has so many re-releases so far. It’s like Microsoft and Sony are charging us for backwards compatibility)
This is exactly what is going on. They’re definitely testing these waters. Remove backward compatibility and see if they can sucker gamers into re-buying the same game. Here’s the thing, none of these PS4 remastered games look that different. A little sharper, a little smoother, but that’s pretty much it. Not enough to change the experience of interacting with the game.
Pretty disappointed to be honest. I absolutely love this game and am still playing it almost a year later. But whatever, it doesn’t need to come out for next gen yet. I probably would have held out a little anyway since there are a bunch of other games I want around that time.
They haven’t hadn’t any paid DLC yet though like the article suggests. You can buy in game money, but all of the expansion packs have been free.
I thought SR4 was just flat out awful… Other than flying the alien VTOL’s that game can lick my sack. SR 1-3 were great though!