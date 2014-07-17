The Latest ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cameo Rumor Is Just A Little Ridiculous

Honestly, I went back and forth on reporting this rumor. But it wouldn’t be the first time Marvel’s stepped in to reform a bad movie made from one of their comics, and really, where else but in a movie featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy would you insert Howard The Duck?
Yes, we’re talking about the Steve Gerber character. This rumor comes to us courtesy of Stitch Kingdom, which claims they were released the full cast and credits and that, among other things, Nathon Fillion plays a random mook, Rob Zombie voices a spaceship, and that Cosmo does turn up in the movie played by “Fred the Dog.”
The site, which says it has no easy way of releasing the credits, theorizes that Howard might not actually show up in the movie, but instead that Peter Quill was familiar with the infamous ’80s duck softcore starring Lea Thompson. But we’re not entirely sure that’ll be the case.
Believe it or not, Disney owning Marvel and Lucasfilm actually clears up a lot of problems surrounding Howard; Marvel had to cut a deal with the Mouse back in the ’70s to keep using the cigar-smoking curmudgeonly mallard, which, among other things, required him to wear pants, and Lucasfilm was rather embarrassed about how badly the movie bombed and sat on it. So this is actually fairly credible.
On the other hand, it is Howard the Duck. Great though the comics may be, the comic never really recovered from, well, this:
At least the sex scene in Howard The Duck wasn’t scientifically accurate. We’ll find out if Howard has a much-needed redemption August 1st.
I firmly believe that Howard the Duck’s movie happened at the wrong time. Its kind of a purely comic reader thing but maybe now that Super Hero movies have become common place Howard could work. Also keep Lucas the hell away from it.
Well, if they stick to the original comics, it might work. Somehow I doubt Howard’s getting a second shot at stardom, though. Keep in mind he’s owned by the same people who push Donald.
If Howard is making an appearance, does this mean the original Kiss line-up will get a cameo too?
Me, I’m hoping NFLPro finally gets his shot at the bigtime.
FYI: Kiss’s first comic appearance was in Howard the Duck.
I know. I just want to live in a world where Gene Simmons isn’t trying to make this happen. Let me cling to delusion just a little while longer!
Yeah. Completely understandable.
Why not give Howard the Duck another try on the big screen, especially if it’s one of those “blink and you’ll miss it” type cameos … The character’s popped up on Marvel’s Disney XD shows now and then, so what’s the harm?
The credits end, fade in to a planetoid somewhere in space.
Thanos is testing what appears to be an enormous weapon pointed at the sky.
The machine hums to life, and with the press of a few buttons unleashes a blast of energy into the heavens.
Cut to – a very Earth-like world, except all the inhabitants are duck-evolved humanoids. Howard the duck walks from his front door to pick up the newspaper. He waves at a neighbor watering the grass.
Sound fx: roaring and wind
Lightning flashes and hurricane conditions begin suddenly. Howard looks to the sky.
“Oh, Duck Jesus, not like this.” He is bathed in an increasingly bright light.
Cut to Duckworld from space. The energy blast strikes the planet, building heat within until the planet is torn in two. One half tilts off its axis, the other half begins slowly rotating into deep space. The destruction makes it evident that nothing could survive.
Fade to black
Stitch Kingdom is one of the biggest, most notable fan sites for all things Disney and has been used by Disney in the past to break news. I would consider them a legitimate source.
What if Nathan Fillon is voicing Howard the Duck?