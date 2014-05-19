First Look At Lee Pace As Ronan The Accuser In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Full-sized poster here.
Marvel is ramping up their promotion for Guardians of the Galaxy (first clip here, first trailer here), and we’ll have plenty more about it this week. In the meantime, the first picture of Lee Pace as Ronan The Accuser — along with his Universal Weapon — has dropped via Twitter. CBM describes the character:
As the primary villain of the Marvel space epic film, Ronan has been described as “twisted, religious bent” psychopath who works for the “Machiavellian” Thanos. Apparently, the blue-skinned Kree leader lives by the belief that “strength is virtue and weakness is sin,” according to director/writer James Gunn.
He sounds like fun at parties.
Anyway, without further ado, here is Ronan The Accuser.
Okay, that’s actually Lee Pace as Calpernia Addams In Soldier’s Girl, but don’t put any surprising reveal past James Gunn. The real picture is below.
This appears to be partially-photoshopped concept art, but we’ll take whatever we can get of his character who’s been shrouded in secrecy until now. If they give us a GIF of him doing an adorable head tilt, we’ll know it’s Lee Pace for sure.
Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st.
Via CBM
Benecio Del Toro isn’t Thanos, he’s The Collector.
FIXED.
…OR IS HE?!
So, I guess he won’t be baking pies and/or looking adorably exasperated in this.
I know, right?
Sooooo cuuuuuuute.
i thought that was kathy griffin in that giff
“Kathy Griffin” has actually just been a careful performance by Lee Pace this entire time.
Looks like ol’ Ronan is accusing the gal in that gif of being too sassy.
As long as he’s not stuck playing Lemongrab The Fabulous, er, Thranduil in this movie, it should be good news.
UNACCEPTABUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUL!
Giggity.
About what I was expecting. Slightly thinner, but it’s not like a lot of people are built like a Jack Kirby drawing.
There are shots of him fighting Drax in the last trailer.
Gig GIg
Looks pretty good, actually. They have done a terrific job translating most of the costumes so far for this, and it could have been a total cluster.
Hell yeah. Now, let’s get the rest of the Annihilators and do something cool with them instead of the shit show that they were written in to. Damn, so much potential got wasted there.
This one misses Abnett & Lanning.
They wrote the Annihilators, it was just really bad.