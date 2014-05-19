First Look At Lee Pace As Ronan The Accuser In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Full-sized poster here.

Marvel is ramping up their promotion for Guardians of the Galaxy (first clip here, first trailer here), and we’ll have plenty more about it this week. In the meantime, the first picture of Lee Pace as Ronan The Accuser — along with his Universal Weapon — has dropped via Twitter. CBM describes the character:

As the primary villain of the Marvel space epic film, Ronan has been described as “twisted, religious bent” psychopath who works for the “Machiavellian” Thanos. Apparently, the blue-skinned Kree leader lives by the belief that “strength is virtue and weakness is sin,” according to director/writer James Gunn.

He sounds like fun at parties.

Anyway, without further ado, here is Ronan The Accuser.

Okay, that’s actually Lee Pace as Calpernia Addams In Soldier’s Girl, but don’t put any surprising reveal past James Gunn. The real picture is below.

This appears to be partially-photoshopped concept art, but we’ll take whatever we can get of his character who’s been shrouded in secrecy until now. If they give us a GIF of him doing an adorable head tilt, we’ll know it’s Lee Pace for sure.

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st.

Via CBM