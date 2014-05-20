Here’s A First Look At Disney Animation’s First Marvel Universe Movie, ‘Big Hero 6’

#Disney #Cartoons #Marvel
05.20.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Hey, did you know Disney is finally doing an animated movie set in the Marvel Universe? And that it’s coming out this year? It’s true! Big Hero 6 is based on a minor, already mostly forgotten superhero team Marvel pumped out during the late 90s in response to the growing popularity of manga. The team basically consisted of any extra Japanese characters Marvel had laying around (like Silver Samurai) and new characters with names like GoGo Tomago, Honey Lemon and Wasabi-No-Ginger. Yeah.

The movie will largely be told through the point of view of Hiro Hamada, a boy genius character who creates a robotic bodyguard for himself named Baymax. Yup, a kids movie released in 2014 will prominently feature a character with a Betamax joke for a name.

Here’s a first look at Hiro and Baymax in his regular form, and in battle mode…

Well, Baymax is certainly cute. Hopefully the movie rises above its somewhat humble source material.

via Bleeding Cool

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Cartoons#Marvel
TAGSbig hero 6CARTOONSDISNEYDisney AnimationMarvelMarvel ComicsMovies

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP