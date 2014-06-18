High Score: The World’s Largest Video Game Collection Has Sold For $750,000

#Video Games
06.18.14 4 years ago

A few months back Michael Thomasson of Buffalo, New York, officially became the holder of the Guinness World Record for largest video game collection. Here’s a video of the Guinness doing an official count of the collection…

According to Thomasson, his collection has since ballooned to over 12,000 games. Yeah, well, uh, maybe some day I’ll have written 12,000 articles about games! How d’ya like them apples, Michael Thomasson?

So, what do you do when your game collection has been certified as the most impressive on the planet? You cash out apparently. Thomasson put the entire collection up for auction on game-selling site GameGavel, and after a couple weeks of bidding the collection went for $750,250.

Not bad. If you do the math it comes out to around 68 dollars per game. While the collection contains its share of rare games Thomasson surely had to shell out a lot of cash for, a large portion were likely scooped from bargain bins and flea markets, so he probably made a decent profit from the collection in the end. Of course it would be sad to see such an impressive hoard go, but I have a feeling Thomasson is going to get right to work on a second world-record setting collection — I mean, he suddenly has 750k worth of spare game money lying around.

Via Kotaku here & here

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSguinness world recordsMichael ThomassonRECORD BREAKERSvideo games

