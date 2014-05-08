How Will ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Do At The Box Office?

There are no fewer than four comic book movies coming out between April and August. Captain America: The Winter Soldier has grossed four times its budget, while The Amazing Spider-Man 2 might be hinting at Spidey fatigue. So what about the Merry Mutant Marching Society?
Currently, things look good for the mutants: Variety claims the movie’s on track to break box office records. But, of course, nothing is certain, and there are a few factors that might ding it.
Quality
First and foremost, if the movie stinks, then it’s probably not going to last very long. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 didn’t do well with audiences and might be out of theaters before the beginning of June, for example. That seems unlikely, though; Singer is a solid director, and Fox appears to be throwing everything in the franchise at the wall for a massive blowout.
Scandals
The other factor is whether or not Singer’s lawsuit gets any media traction. For those unfamiliar, he’s being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager fifteen years ago in a civil suit. A second similar lawsuit has also been filed, and Singer, while of course denying it, has quietly dropped out of any press obligations.
Honestly, though, Singer isn’t Woody Allen. The suits might have a severe impact on his career going forward, but it won’t have much of an effect on this movie.
Exhaustion
Finally, there’s the question of exhaustion. Truthfully, the X-Men have never made the money that other Marvel franchises rake in: Just check out the series’ history at the box office; it’s yet to crack $500 million worldwide at the box office unless you adjust the numbers for inflation. The audience is oddly limited even as Marvel itself has collected billions, and that might work against the mutants.
But hey, we’ll know for sure May 23rd. If nothing else, Magneto dropping a stadium on the police should be good for $100 million.
It would have been interesting to see where the X-men franchise would have gone if X3 hadn’t knocked the train completely off the rails
Ratner also did the same thing with Rush hour the same 3. So he certainly gets points for consistency. I’m sure Beverly Hills Cop 4 is gonna be great lol.
**same thing with Rush Hour 3 the same year**
Depends on how much time they devote to the rumored Jennier Lawrence,Halle Berry sex scene
Another key elements is the possibility of Godzilla taking 2 weekends and overshadowing it. I mean, if Godzilla is really good and word-of-mouth gets around, I can see it being the sleeper hit of the summer and dominating (until a Million Ways comes out, which let’s face it, America will need a break from ‘splosions and whatnot by that point).
I would love to say that’s a possibility. But it’s not. I love the Big G but this is going to be Pacific Rim all over again.
Beat me to it Dan, lol. I think casual audiences will give the big G the same welcome that they gave Dredd. The bad taste of the last one is still lingering.
I’ve been to three movies here in NYC now that’ve shown the Godzilla trailer, and each time it was greeted with laughter. Around these parts where we see all the previewed scenes and 18 versions of the trailer I think we get that it looks legitimately good, but even in NY with presumably a more “with it” audience there doesn’t seem to be much recognition that this is any better than the ’98 iteration.
First time I’ve seen anyone suggest bringing back the original cast could be anything but a big boost.
Box office outcome aside, the good X-Men movies still make for a better lasting impression than anything Marvel’s put out themselves. Sure, they’ve made very entertaining movies, but I don’t really think about them too much after I walk out of the theater.
Thought provoking films with social commentary don’t make as much money as random explosions? Get out!! lol, j/k. I agree. After seeing an X-men film (for the most part) the topics of “trying to co-exist” vs. “we are different and must be separate”, as well as of course the symbolism of homosexuality, is always a fun discussion.
The only thing I remember about the Avengers was Hulk Smash.
I generally enjoy the X-Men movies but I will admit that there is something more of a leap there for the average movie-goer. My wife really enjoys a lot of the superhero films but the X-Men films have never really grabbed her. They just seem “sillier” to her for some reason. There is, I believe, more of a leap that one needs to make for the mutant films than many of the other superhero films. Origin? Nope, just born that way. So they all have different powers for no particular reason other than to make the team more well-rounded and drive the story? Yeah, basically.
Since Hugh has done 2 standalone films and a cameo in the last one, I’d say he’s exempt from the “old cast” idea. Halle Berry, not so much.
This movie’s getting a lot of positive buzz.. I’m still a bit disappointed that X-Men isn’t part of the MCU yet, but if this movie is really good and well-respected then that’ll more than make up for it. Not like The Amazing Spider-Man. I bet Sony will continuously try to milk Spidey for all its worth while making spinoffs of diminishing quality just so they can hold on to the rights.