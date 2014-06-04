NOOOO! ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Gets Dropped From The Summer Schedule.

The Wachowskis’
Uranus Inverting Jupiter Ascending was supposed to open this July 18th, but now it’s been bumped to February 6th, 2015. The delay is reportedly needed for more special effects work on the $150 million film.
The new release date means the box office competition will consist of Mortdecai starring Johnny Depp and the ridiculous-looking Seventh Son (AKA Jeff Bridges: Dragon Fighter). In other words,
Jupiter Ascending Please Rename This may make significantly more money in a February slot, just as The LEGO Movie faced almost no competition last February.
Jupiter Ascending stars Channing Tatum as a wolf-human hybrid “half-albino” intergalactic bounty hunter who is supposed to go to Earth and kill janitor Mila Kunis for having the same perfect DNA as the Queen of the Universe, but yo’ boy C-Tates ain’t about killing Earth hotties, son. He’s gonna straight roll up in his limited-edition rocket boots and save that shorty. But you’ll have to wait longer to see it. Boooo.
…From now on, that’s all I’m calling Seventh Son.
Also, early February? Welp, so much for this being any good.
Dammit. I was actually looking forward to this. Even if it’s a mess, there’s no way it’s not an entertaining mess.
I very much wanted this to be good, but I can’t deny that the trailers I saw had a distinct whiff of turd about them.
“Extra effects” = how do we edit this thing to coherency? And how can Sean Bean die quicker?
The Wachowskis are going the way of George Lucas: make a genre-defining successful franchise and then follow it up with Howard the Duck.
Cloud Atlas was one of the greatest Science Fiction movies I’ve ever seen. Period.
Except George Lucas actually made an entire good trilogy. The Matrix fell apart quickly after the first movie.
Was Return of the Jedi actually good?
I’m sure the studio notes are “Can we make this more like the Matrix?”
No you can’t, Mr. Anderson.
Burnsy is gonna be pissed.
A sign of brain damage is that you want to see this movie.
I can totally hear the Movie Trailer voice-over guy reading that last paragraph in my head.