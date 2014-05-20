The Leaked Plot For ‘Jurassic World’ Is Gleefully Insane

Nobody will ever accuse the Jurassic Park franchise of subtlety. It is about dinosaurs snacking on people, after all. But the supposedly leaked synopsis to Jurassic World promises to be hilariously bonkers.
As always, keep a salt shaker handy. But, here’s what JoBlo claims is the plot that’s been confirmed to them:
They splice together a T-Rex, raptor, snake, and cuttlefish to create a monstrous new dino that, of course, gets loose and terrorizes the park. …some of the Dinos are “good guys” that are trained by Chris Pratt’s character. The big bad dinosaur has instant camouflage abilities, like the cuttlefish, so he blends into the background, is smart like the velociraptor, uses his jaw like a snake, and can terrorize like the T-Rex.
Did we mention this nutty superdino exists because executives at the highly successful park where you can pet dinosaurs decided that maybe the public would get sick of dinosaurs, so they had to make abominations in order to keep the rubes entertained?
In other words, they’re ending any pretense that this isn’t a series of giant monster movies and just straight up making a bonkers giant monster movie. The only thing that makes us skeptical about this, beyond the fact that it’s insane, is the idea that Chris Pratt has squads of dinosaurs at his command. We don’t think cinemas can quite contain the sheer sexual charisma his perfect abs and the ability to ride a dinosaur to work would generate.
The fact the film is supposed to be set off the coast of Florida makes this plot that much better.
… wow. You’re right, that actually does make me more interested in this!
Mutant dinosaur hybrids running amok on Miami Beach? Yeah, I’d watch that.
I didn’t mention it because they’re not going to do a goddamn thing with it, but I hope I’m wrong.
We can only hope Horatio Caine makes an epic one-liner cameo .
If the State of Florida marshals all of the fucking whack-job crazies you read about in the news into a spec-ops battalion that serves as some sort of coastal Maginot Line which the mutant dino squashes then…I will watch that.
As long as the dinosaurs don’t wear hoodies, they’ll be safe.
I…..don’t believe this. Would it shock me? Probably not, but I reallyd on’t think this will actually be the story
I teeter on the edge of skepticism. On the one hand, this is just completely insane. On the other hand, what the hell else are they going to do with the franchise?
^THIS!
Is the final boss still Dr. Fessenden? (If you got that reference without looking it up I’d like to buy you a drink)
I wasn’t sure why people were so excited when this was announced. 2 and 3 were horrible. I had no faith in this and now I have even less.
But the Star Wars prequels were terrible, so are we not allowed to be excited for 7?
I’ll defend III, at least, as a good old-fashioned monster flick. It’s not the original, but it’s good goofy fun.
If it were a good old-fashioned monster flick, it would have had a climactic battle instead of just cutting to helicopter.
(Rumor is the T. rex was supposed to come back and beat the Spinosaurus, but there were budget and scheduling issues, so they just sort of chopped that sequence out.)
A thousand times this!
I wish they’d make a Cadillacs and Dinosaurs movie, but I seem to be the only person who remembers that cartoon. It was a weird show and I don’t think it lasted long but I liked it.
YES. More Cadillacs and Dinosaurs. That show also had great toys, provided you already had all the Jurassic Park dinosaurs and just bought the cars.
It’s official Chris Pratt is space Jesus.
I’m still surprised someone hasn’t tried to make a Dino-Riders adaption yet.
Seriously, doesn’t some Hollywood producer want to make all the money?
Sounds like Bert Macklin has himself one helluva team.
So, Andy Dwyer mixed up the DNA of several creatures and failed to tell his boss?
So basically they invented the Predator?
So they stole a plot from your average SyFy Channel Saturday night movie? If this is true, no thanks.
This sounds like a SyFy original movie on par with the greats, like Sharktopus and Piranhaconda.
If this is all true, I will go just to get drink the whole time and I giggle with delight.
Minus the snake part this new dinosaur sounds an awful lot like the carnotaurus from the lost world novel. So it’s not necessary a new idea
But the carnotaurus was a real dinosaur. And this (supposedly) is about an evil, genetically created monster that people along with “good” dinosaurs have to fight. How is that anything alike?
It’s very unlikely that Carnotaurus had super-chameleon abilities. If anything, this is less ridiculous.
There is no evidence the real version had any border line superpowered camouflage abilities. Obviously the “evil” thing is over the top, I was going off how it was described physically
Just the other day at work, a colleague and I had a long and involved discussion about Cadillacs and Dinosaurs. Hand gestures were involved.
Eventually we paused and realised that everybody else in the room was staring at us, convinced we’d made this show up as some kind of elaborate prank.
(I got the same reaction when I tried to explain the plot of the classic Doctor Who story The Happiness Patrol. I work with untrusting people)
I bet the T-Rex hybrid dino is defeated in the end because of his short stubby arms.
Why does everyone assume you need arms to be a super-predator?
No, it just can’t jerk off because of those arms.
Have any of you read the comic that it was based on? The T-Rex in that had the cloaking ability that the superdino will have in this movie (if it proves to be true).
The super-camouflage ability was originally used by Carnotaurus in The Lost World (book).
Ooooo dinosaurs!
DInosaur came riding in all Dukes Of Hazzard, digging it like Dale Jr…
Dino Riders for life…I forgot they existed for like 10 years and then one day I just remembered them and how awesome they were. I imagine this is the closest feeling I will ever get to finding Jesus.
there’s a Chris Bosh joke in here somewhere…
Well, the camouflage bit could be true – that was used in Michael Crichton’s original Lost World novel. The rest of it? I hope not…
If the next planet of the apes movie is any good + this leak = I’m probably going to spend my hard earned money watching yet another jurassic park movie in a movie theater
I think real dinosuars are much more intresting than a made up one.
Sounds more like a movie you would see on SyFy, with Tiffany and Jaleel White.
Sounds like shit, but I will still go see if it, cuz dinos…
That plot is so stupid it beggars belief. They don’t need to make up some bullshit new dinosaur when there are so many real ones that are so much more interesting.
Already not interested. Saw the trailer. Looked good until the damned kids show up again.Tired of kids surviving over and over and over and now OVER again. First hacking. Then Kung Fu and gymnastics. Then running around collecting T-Rex pee in mason jars. What is it going to be THIS time?!
I’ll find out. On DirecTV.