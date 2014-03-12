Karen Gillan staring off at a handsome blogger named Jack.

Karen Gillan sat down with MTV's Josh Horowitz for an interview. The interview took place at SXSW, where Gillan was promoting her new horror film, Oculus. During the interview, talk eventually turned to an upcoming independent film Gillan appears in called Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gillan, who shaved her head to play Nebula in Guardians, looked as cute as ever with short hair.

“I just think it’s a new direction for Marvel, it’s really, really funny,” Gillan added. “It’s not taking itself seriously at all. It’s tongue in cheek. And just to see people be excited about that new tone is cool.” “Nebula does not find herself funny,” Gillan said, laughing. “I find her hilarious. But she can’t find herself hilarious, that’s not scary.”

“Yeah, there’s a big girlie fight sequence, but it’s not that girlie,” Gillan said. “They made sure there weren’t any nice pirouettes or anything like that.”

“She’s really experienced in the physical stuff, she was a ballerina,” Gillan recalled. “She’s really amazing at all of that stuff. She barely required any rehearsal, she was like, ‘I can do this.’ I required two months of rehearsals every day that I wasn’t shooting, because I looked like spaghetti when I started.”

“It was the saddest thing in the world,” Gillan said. “They’d use a big industrial wind machine when filming her, but when it was on me, it was like, ‘Turn the wind machine off,’ and it was like beeeeup.”

“This is the integral one for my character, because it’s not just a physical battle,” Gillan said. “Their relationship goes very deep, and there’s a huge history between them. So there’s a lot more to it than just the physical.”

Karen Gillan is extremely talented. She earned a huge following from her performances on Doctor Who, and she's fantastic on NTSF:SD:SUV::.

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1, 2014.

