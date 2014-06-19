Max Landis Might’ve Pitched The Perfect Idea For ‘Ghostbusters 3’ On Twitter

So there was a rumor that Max Landis was going to write the fresh new Ghostbusters script that would save the franchise and revive the plans for a third sequel. That was quickly denied and trashed, much like all those Ant-Man rumors and Justice League discussion.
But the death of those rumors gave Landis the idea to hit Twitter and share his idea to the world. It’s something that not everyone was fond of, but that’s expected. You might remember he’s done it before with his scrapped sequel to the highly entertaining Chronicle and his ideas for the Superman franchise. There’s also that star studded Death Of Superman video that was floating around.
He started off by sharing a nice little introduction/opening to the film (sort of sticking with the same tactics the video game did by referencing the mythology of the first movie):
Pretty cool stuff. Landis then took a break and came back later in the day to flesh out the rest of his idea to the Twitter crowd, explaining the whereabouts of the original characters and exactly how the Ghostbusters were doing in a modern world. It seems that Dan Aykroyd isn’t the best guy to be in the charge:
And there were even some interesting ideas for casting. They’d never happen in a million years (not today at least), but they’d be things I would want to see on the screen.
But of course, this won’t help the movie happen any faster. It also won’t quiet the haters who aren’t a fan of Landis or his crazy fanboy act (not my opinion, I’m a fan). It’s cool that you can get these ideas directly from the source though. It’s the brighter side of the Internet. Away from the weird snuff porn and animal sacrifices.
What part of the Internet am I hanging out at you ask? Well that’s for another post. Until then, head over to Max Landis’ Twitter to read the rest of his cool little idea. Just don’t try to be a hater, OK?
(Via SlashFilm / Max Landis)
I mean…I’m interested…
..keep goooooing.
F it. The idea before the opening credit roll is fantastic.
+1
That;s all good and all but a shame he’s an asshole prick.
It took almost two hours to get this. I’m disappointed.
It figures that this hack douchenozzle would want Rogen and Frono’s cock-prints all over this. Fuck that and fuck this guy for suggesting it.
I’d have loved to see Ron Sanson, April Ludgate, Ben Wyatt, and Chris Traeger as Ghostbusters. Leslie Knope could take care of all the jurisdictional/accounting nonsense ala Tully, Donna would be the sassy receptionist, and Andy, Larry/Gerry, Tom would be a trio of lovable ghosts.
Of the four followups I’ve read about, this is the worst.
What’s the best? My opinion is to just not do it. That’d be the best.
Sounds like Darth Vader building C-3PO to me.
[www.youtube.com]
If Dan Aykroyd isn’t writing it, it probably shouldn’t be made. Some up with something fresh, not more fan-fiction.
I actually think this sounds like a good pitch. Would watch.
But… As much as I enjoy Franco and Rogen they would need to prove to somebody that they are ready and willing to not play the roles as Franco and Rogen.
It’s a decent idea. It would be cool if there were room in time and space to somehow involve Arrested Development cast (Bateman Venkman?), or Daily Show alum (Colbert Egon?), or what if the guys from Stella were involved in a GB reboot of sorts. I’ve also considered what if Jack Black or Galifinakus were a ghostbuster. Really though… I’d rather see Dan Harmon write a ghostbusters reboot and a buncha unknowns. If Rogen/Franco ended up in GB3 I might just retire from watching movies i think
I’ve contemplated the ghostbusters thing in two very different ways:
A dark serious reboot (Batman)
or
A goofy tv series shot in the style of Cops. Different teams, dead celebs, even different eras or countries.
Good pitch tho, I’d give him my monies.
I don’t know who Max Landis is but his idea sounds awesome.
yeah i’d be down with watching any of this stuff.
i have no idea why people are hating on this guy though.
I think that’s the weird and hard thing about ghostbusters. I mean was slimer a person before he died? What did he do to come back as slimer? Because he had to do some terrible things? Or what about the subway ghost or that giant ghost? I feel going back and explaining them takes away the magic of the original or maybe I just don’t want another ghostbuster
Not terrible, but I’d really hope they’d just let sleeping dogs lie.
+1. I see what you did there ;)
“that would save the franchise and revive the plans for a third sequel”
The third movie in a series is the second sequel…
Noooope I hate it all. First of all it ruins slimer cuz it gives him unnessecary backstory, I don’t give a single fuck about slimer’s secret origins. Also if Goser destroyed the world in 1984 why would he arbitrarily comeback 20 years later, New York would have been destroyed along with ivo shandor’s building. This idea is bad cuz it dosent do anything new and it ruins things that happened in the past. Also Max Landis is the worst, very derivative writer/ film maker. Chronicle was dumb in format and story, poorly thought out and sloppy.
I didn’t mind Chronicle, love his rant on Man of Steel, and love his Death and Return of Superman video, but good God people, this is a friggin awful idea. Who gives two shits about a crappy origin for Slimer? If everything he’s suggested isn’t dripping with sarcasm then he’s actually just a terrible writer. Like seriously, look at all that stuff again – he’s got to be being sarcastic, right? All those ideas are awful.
I agree with everything Stitch up here above me says except maybe the stuff about Landis himself, but everything Landis pitches seems to be derivative and lame.
Also, “Ghostbusters become a parody of themselves, people forget what happened in NYC” is the exact premise of Ghostbusters 2
The best idea for moving Ghostbusters forward would be a Fargo-esque live action tv show.
“MIND BLOWN!” You should post EVERY shitty hipster’s idea for Ghostbusters 3….just to be fair.
…and we already know that Slimer is the ghost of John Belushi.
Here’s my idea, Chris Pratt, Joel McHale and Robert Downey Jr. are three illegitimate children of Venkman and they all work for Winston who inherited the business from Egon who was smart enough to know Ray running the show would be a train wreck. I’d keep the thing with Bill Murray retired on an island.