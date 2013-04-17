Michael Rooker Enlists With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Guardians Of The Galaxy keeps landing the casting coups. Michael Rooker — who you either know from being Merle Dixon on The Walking Dead or from consuming a chocolate-covered pretzel in Mallrats — is now officially on the squad.
And who, precisely, will Rooker be playing?
He will play Yondu, who in Marvel lore was a game hunter of a primitive tribe native to Centauri IV, the first planet system to be colonized outside of the Sun’s solar system. He eventually bands together with fellow fugitives to form the superhero team.
In other words, Merle will be running around in a giant red mohawk covered in blue paint. On the other hand, it’s not yet another serial killer or total lunatic, which Rooker gets a lot of in his career. Having a career-defining role playing Henry Lee Lucas will kinda do that.
Either way, between Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, this is starting to look like a very well cast movie. Now, if all those letters we’ve been sending to Marvel are actually read instead of just added to the restraining order file, we should be seeing H. Jon Benjamin as Rocket Raccoon aaaaaaany second now.
Rooker has also done a few roles on the other side of the law, as the detective whose son is in danger in the Replacements, and as the horrible, not-good-at-holdin’-back-crackers sheriff in Rosewood.
Oh, I know. It’s just he’s one of those guys who keeps playing bad guys. Brian Thompson is another example: You might know him as the icepick assassin from the X-Files, and he’s one of the single nicest human beings I’ve ever met. Never gets anything other than heavy roles, though.
You met him? That’s awesome.
Yeah, he was at a con, signing photos, this was a few years back before I started working here.
Rooker was also the sheriff in that one episode of Archer. But I know him best as Grant Grant from Slither.
Mall Rats.
I was thinking about other possibilities for rocket racoon and thought that maybe someone like Hugh Laurie might work
I think it’s odd that one of the original Guardians is making it into the movie. Will there be time travel involved? Will the he/she cosmically aware Starhawk be next? How long until Bendis adds him to the current book? Is Jim Valentino excited that he might, at some point, be interviewed?
And I’m still pissed that we have no idea how Starlord and Thanos made it out of the Cancerverse, but Rich Rider is apparently still dead.
Yea, this is an odd choice. This character isn’t in the line-up they’re using, maybe it’ll be some sort of flashback before getting to the new class?
Rider’s dead? Who’s Nova right now then?
Kid named Sam Alexander.
I saw Jeph Loeb: Writer, and ran the other direction.
Nova’s “Annihilation” storyline would make for one hell of a movie, they could have Thanos take Annihilus’ place, set him up as a major threat, and then fold Nova into Guardians and the eventual Avengers teamup that I’m assuming they’re building towards
Satan, I can’t blame you, but the first issue was actually not terrible. I might wait for it to hit the dollar bin, but it’s worth a flip-through, at least.
Apparently the Nova Corp had a Seal Team 6/Stormwatch Black kind of deal, and there was a human Nova on the team. Something happens to him, and his teenage son ends up putting on the helmet.
I think the current state of the Nova Corps and what happened following the final Annihilation storyline needs to be addressed. The last time we saw them before this new Nova shows up in the first AvX issue, Rider took all of the Corps power to beat Thanos.
Benjamin as Rocket Raccoon would be the ONLY way I would like Rocket Raccoon.
Gamora? Gamora? GAAAAAMOOOOOOOORRRRAAAAAAA!!!
“We have to disable the weapon before it penetrates the-” “PHRASING!”
“Something something DANGER ZONE!”
This probably dates me a bit, but I’ll never be able to see Michael Rooker as anything other than Henry. *shudder*
Surely Michael Rookers career defining role was getting stink palmed in mallrats??