Michael Rooker Enlists With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Guardians Of The Galaxy keeps landing the casting coups. Michael Rooker — who you either know from being Merle Dixon on The Walking Dead or from consuming a chocolate-covered pretzel in Mallrats — is now officially on the squad.

And who, precisely, will Rooker be playing?

He will play Yondu, who in Marvel lore was a game hunter of a primitive tribe native to Centauri IV, the first planet system to be colonized outside of the Sun’s solar system. He eventually bands together with fellow fugitives to form the superhero team.

In other words, Merle will be running around in a giant red mohawk covered in blue paint. On the other hand, it’s not yet another serial killer or total lunatic, which Rooker gets a lot of in his career. Having a career-defining role playing Henry Lee Lucas will kinda do that.

Either way, between Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, this is starting to look like a very well cast movie. Now, if all those letters we’ve been sending to Marvel are actually read instead of just added to the restraining order file, we should be seeing H. Jon Benjamin as Rocket Raccoon aaaaaaany second now.