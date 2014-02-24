Microsoft Begins Stripping Down The Xbox One

For a while, I’ve been maintaining that the Xbox One you can get in stores a year from launch will be a substantially different one; cheaper, probably engineered slightly differently, aimed more at gaming that being a Total Internet Television Experience. But that process started a lot sooner than anyone thought.
Look no further than the announcement from Microsoft that not only will Titanfall become a pack-in across the globe, but the UK version of the console is seeing a price cut, according to Computer and Video Games. It seems unlikely that price cut won’t be coming to other shores, and while I’ve confessed to substantial skepticism that Titanfall is a killer app, Microsoft thinks it’s a system seller. So, not unreasonably, it’s safe to interpret this as Microsoft trying to get its system sales numbers up, and willing to eat $60 or so a unit on top of the losses it already has to swallow to make that happen.
The odd thing about this, though, is that by any sane yardstick, the Xbox One is a smash hit. If you’d predicted back then Microsoft would move a million Xbox Ones on launch day, most people would have laughed at you. Hell, the idea of the PS4 moving a million units on launch day was something predicted only by rabid fanboys on NeoGAF, and that turned out to be right.
Yes, Sony is outselling Microsoft in this horse race… but so what? The Xbox One has already more than doubled what the Xbox 360 sold in a year, and it’s only been on the market for three months with no clear game that everybody absolutely has to have. It’s not out of the realm of possibility both Sony and Microsoft will end their first year with ten million systems in households apiece across the world as the games start arriving and each system finds its killer app.
Of course, nobody wants to be number two, and Microsoft obviously wants to sell systems. But I will say this seems a bit premature on Microsoft’s part. Have a little faith in your system, guys. It deserves it.
Let me know when they drop the Kinect.
It sounds like their plan to make it the central living room hub is really backfiring, people just want a game system. I read that they also are trying to launch a new Universal Remote which sounds kind of desperate ( well, that or because apparently voice commends are confusing to old people).
Voice commands are awesome and work great at my house, but I welcome the remote because when I am watching stuff at 2am I can’t yell at my TV for fear of waking the house up. The remote will make all of that late night viewing much easier.
I have a remote control and functional arms. If I’m on the couch playing a game or watching a movie, I don’t want to move.
Relevant
Cool, I almost just bought all of these separately. Saves me some money.
Talking about the bundle with Titanfall and Gold
I’m just waiting for something I want to play to come out to buy an XBOX One or PS4. I’m still working through my backlog of PS3 and 360 games.
I won an Xbox one from McDonald’s, which was great because it saved me hundreds of dollars on a game console I wanted, freeing up that cash for inevitable double bypass surgery. That being said, the poor thing is collecting dust while I wait for SOMETHING worth dropping $60 for. Meanwhile the 360, ps3 and WiiU get weekly use in our house. If I had paid $500 for the console I’d be regretting the decision.
Lucky bastard.
I DID win a TurboGrafx-16 when it launched, so there’s that.
Did it come with Bonk’s Adventure?
No, Bloody Wolf.
Fantastic. I wanted a TurboGrafix-16 so badly and to this day have no idea why. Was it awesome?
In its way, yes. If you liked shmups it was tippity-top. But it was really just a supercharged 8-bit system, it just couldn’t handle Genesis and SNES long-term, especially after Nintendo got serious.
I’m waiting on a bigger hard drive, and lower price. I may be waiting a while.
Maybe that new CEO is butting in