Microsoft Is ‘Thinking’ About Backwards Compatibility On The Xbox One

Backwards compatibility would seem like pretty much a no-brainer for any modern game console. It instantly adds a lot more games, keeps players happy, and ensures publishers and developers get a little extra revenue. Microsoft, however, is apparently not entirely convinced.
At the Build Developer’s conference, Microsoft is apparently unconvinced that backwards compatibility is ready to go. At least that’s according to Kotaku’s coverage of the Q&A with Microsoft executive Frank Savage:
AUDIENCE MEMBER: Are there plans for an Xbox 360 emulator on Xbox One?
SAVAGE: There are, but we’re not done thinking them through yet, unfortunately. It turns out to be hard to emulate the PowerPC stuff on the X86 stuff. So there’s nothing to announce, but I would love to see it myself.
In other words, Microsoft hasn’t fully licked the technical challenges yet. That said, it seems unlikely that something like this won’t eventually come around the pike, especially now that Sony has thrown down the gauntlet in this regard by planning on making the PS4 absurdly backwards compatible. If Sony’s plans come to fruition, yeah, you’ll have to buy the download, but in theory, that would put seven thousand games on the PS4 in one fell stroke. That’s… a lot of added value.
So, if Sony follows through on its plans, expect Microsoft to follow suit. After all, it wouldn’t do to be left behind.
Man, I hope Sony does follow through, because I want Microsoft to feel the heat and do the same thing.
being able to download digital copies of PS3 or xbox360 games on the PS4 and xboxONE would not be backward compatibility. Backward compatibility is being able to play the old format on the new, meaning those discs we already own. Just because my Wii can download Super Mario Bros. 3 that doesn’t make it backwards compatible with the NES.
I honestly think this is what they’re actually talking about, which is bullshit.
This is grand. A certain other company has had PowerPC binaries running under Rosetta on x86 for years. Microsoft claims it is “hard”.
I’m guessing the claims of technical problems are a smokescreen for the legal issues that are probably the actual issue.
I honestly think that they already have a set of systems with backward compatibility already ready to go, but they need to try and sell a certain amount of stock first before they release the new ones. That or they’re making them as we speak.
If you can’t play your old discs, it’ll mean you’ll have to go out and buy all those games again if you want to play them on your XBOX ONE, so I’ll pass.
I’m probably in the minority here, but I’d be immensely happier if I could just get my Xbox360 Arcade games on my Xbox One. If I end up having to re-purchase Street Fighter II AGAIN, I mean, I’ll ultimately do it, I’ll just be cranky about it.