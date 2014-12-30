Microsoft Has Decided To Finally Get Rid Of Internet Explorer

There are a lot of dumb things I did in high school I’m not looking forward to explaining to my kids, but probably the most embarrassing will be the Browser Wars. Man, remember when people cared about Internet Explorer? Like, at all? Ever? That was a long time ago, and it appears Microsoft has finally decided to retire it.
It’s not because IE is outdated and outpaced technologically. Are you kidding? When has that ever stopped any tech company from riding a product into the ground? No, it’s because that after years of dominance, IE is getting waxed by Chrome and Firefox.
In theory, IE is still the most popular browser on the Internet, but in reality, a lot of its market share is thanks to older versions of the software people either can’t, or won’t, upgrade from, and it being a pack-in with Windows. Internet Explorer is so widely hated and hard to support some companies are just buying their users new computers rather than deal with older editions of the software.
Not helping matters is that Windows market share isn’t exactly growing as people ditch desktops and laptops for tablets and smartphones. Throw in those and Chrome is the clear winner. If Microsoft doesn’t act fast, they’ll be left in the dust for good. So, they’re making a new browser, named Spartan, and leaving IE to die.
Honestly, it’s overdue. Internet Explorer doesn’t even support extensions, which is a bit shocking in this day and age. Either a massive overhaul or a clean slate was needed. Now, of course, it’s just a question of getting people to actually use it.
I bet my grandma literally stops checking her email now.
“I unfriend you!” “That’s not how it works!”
Looks like Spartan will still use the same JavaScript and rendering engines. This almost seems more like a branding thing. I’ll bet they’re still thinking about whether to call it IE or not.
I would not be terribly surprised either.
Will I still be able to use Netscape Navigator?
Only at the library.
I have no idea how she does it, but my mom still uses this to this day. And she’s a fucking technical recruiter, who headhunts people for software and network engineer jobs, and regularly visits places like JPL and Ames Research Center. You’d think she’d learn by now.
@Mixhail Your mom sounds more qualified than the candidates she finds.
I miss dialing into AOL and looking at dirty pictures that took 20 minutes to fully load.
Back then we savored and relished every picture due to the “work” involved.
Yeh but nothing would get you madder than clicking on a thumbnail, and when the full pic is downloaded, the lady in question was not worth your manual efforts. Grrr.
The Federal Goverment may actually collapse. I work for a fed agency that restricts all users in the agency, nationwide, from using any browser other than IE. Every intranet application we have ever built has been built specifically to run on IE and has never been tested on any other platform.
Job security I guess…
It’s not like MS is somehow deleting all installed versions of IE…
I’m not terribly surprised.
Don’t worry about the Federal Agencies. I work for the DoD, and our systems would shut down if we tried to use anything newer than IE 7.
oops, I should have read the comments before I commented. I work for a pretty big (Fortune 500) company and WE still use IE. No clue why.
Are you implying that a billionaire computer entrepreneur is behind a plot to take apart the infrastructure of the federal government? Because that, combined with the whole CODENAME: SPARTANS thing sounds like an awesome plot for Idris Elba’s first Bond film.
NHS of the UK over here, IE is vital to the running of my hospital! Get a slap on the wrist
if we even install Firefox/Chrome as they circumvent network censoring software.
Long Live Mosaic!
Long live WAIS!
Tonight, IE dines in hell.
I remember when 10 was out, the IE team made a bunch of noise that made it seem like they weren’t completely incompetent, and then nothing changed.
IE has been great it’s the only web browser I ever use. to be clear I have tried firefox and chrome, don’t like them one bit. my only complaint about IE is the addition of tab browsing man I hate tabs.
How old are you, if it’s ok to ask?
Yo, he’s clearly 44 and a fourth last trimester bub.
How many chromosomes do you have?
No point in asking questions–he won’t respond until tomorrow because it is after 4pm and almost time for bed.
Arguably, he’s still waiting for your comments to load.
I still use IE. I actually despise Chrome and the others. And yes I am older, no I’m not a troll. I mainly like it because anyone with rudimentary skill can alter the hell out of it with little or no hindrance to your hearts content.
I mean, there’s nothing WRONG with IE but it just doesn’t feel right to me. That said, I refuse to use Firefox because I’m sick of being dragged into their Open Source pissing matches, and I like Chrome, but have my problems with it.
Man, I remember the days when it was Netscape versus MS, which became Firefox versus MS. I fought tooth and nail to adapt each time and then had to get used to Chrome. Every once in a while a Safari guy would chime in saying Safari was better. Now I’m reminiscing about how much I loved AOL. Get off my lawn.
Man, I really want to listen to some .wav files right now.
Aside from BBS’s, I started in Compuserve before “upgrading” to AOL with its flashier GUI.
Our first browser was Lycos. Its best feature was the Mad Libs.
we still use it at work. I am SO looking forward to ditching it.
First Cortana, now Spartan? I love how Microsoft has just given up and started pulling from their flagship video game series.
Sony is also “refocusing” on the PlayStation, which is a nice way of saying it’s the only thing they own that makes them money. Man, if you’d told anyone ten years ago two major multinationals would essentially be built on their video game business…
Dan that’s actually not true at all. Sony’s entire electronics division is barely keeping it’s head above water, and many times loses them money. The profitable part of Sony is selling insurance to the Japanese. And Microsoft has considered getting rid of the xbox division because it gives them a loss every year.
Don’t forget Arcadia, the streaming service they’re supposedly designing.
@Matthew Belanger Yeah, look up who the current CEO of Sony is, and why he got the job. Also, I’ve heard that MS rumor, but I seriously doubt it’s true. Keep in mind both consoles have sold more than ten million units in a year, the first home consoles to ever do so.
IE11 on a Surface Pro (i.e., touch browsing) has been good. You can configure the browser behavior to save battery when not plugged in.
As for you that have to use IE at work, there is a reason for that. Chrome has Group Policy support, just barely. Its a pain to deploy, breaks shit because of the auto upgrade, modal dialogs is the latest victim. I can configure IE for the whole domain painlessly. I have 20 or so machines with Chrome, and 900 with IE. I work for a school district, and with the data collection that Google does (and being caught collecting data on students, when they said they wouldn’t) really doesn’t make me comfortable.
Firefox is my favorite, but it has no policy support, and to get a MSI, you have to go with a third-party.
Firefox in general has become a real shitshow. Their open-source peeing matches were bad enough, but they’ve only gotten worse and the behind-the-scenes stuff really makes me wonder how much longer the Mozilla Foundation can keep it together.
I still use chrome when not using the touch screen but when on my surface I use ie. Chrome and Firefox just aren’t as good.
IE on the Surface is hands down the best browser.
And after all this time, I still have no clue what’s so bad about Explorer.
alot it’s slow usless doesn’t work properly even with a proper virus scanner ie still lets them in ..i use google chrome with some virus exstentions and no problems at all it blocks em all it even blocks downloads if there bad
Security is the big thing. Lots of major problems have turned up within IE’s code that have been exploitable by those who write viruses. There should be a link on this very page in the “Also” section of the sidebar about one such problem.
I’ve never really been sure if IE is especially bad in those regards, or if its formerly-huge market share simply caused hackers to pay it more attention (because a larger user-base means more potential victims) and find exploits more often. Might be that IE has become safer in more recent years because of its dwindling market share.
All hail Opera!… is that still a thing?
I like Chrome’s functionality better, but since upgrading to the Mac Mini desktop I’ve seen a significant improvement in Safari. Also, I don’t love Google having visibility on everything I do online, even in private mode.
I don’t know, man, Apple likely collects the same data.
Yeah, probably. It’s just something about the Googlesphere that I don’t trust. I mean, I spend clients’ money there because it’s the way to accomplish their goals, but still.
Googles robot overlords, and their half-built skynet find your lack of faith disturbing…
I will probably work exactly the same as IE, just with a different name…all marketing! Although, I do love the name Spartan being a Greek and all :P
What little I’ve read about it has suggested that Spartan is being built from the ground up, rather than being just another revision of IE. So it might be significantly different. Don’t know yet, though.
good internet explore is the worst web browser it is slow useless full of crap and macs suck
Egh, not a big loss.
I just wish there was something better than Firefox and Chrome. I’ll use firefox, but I just can’t stand chrome.
Chrome is the balls
I registered just to counter you people whining about how bad ie is, you are probably the same people that complained about vista. Its too slow? Maybe you shouldn’t be using a Pentium 4 still, its not secure? Really? Maybe you should actually read when installing stuff and not install a bunch of tool bars. Chime is a fisher price browser designed for idiots who need their hand held, kinda like the apple ap marketplace. Only problem I personally see with ie is that is doesn’t have add ons like firefox.